HEALTH: Cataract affects 39% of women in Brazil, points out IBGE

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cataract is one of the main causes of blindness worldwide, with 51% of the total.

The disease is defined as leaving the vision like a cloudy glass, partially or completely. Cataracts affect the lens (small natural lens) of one or both eyes, affecting the quality.

As a result, light cannot pass through the eyes correctly. The result of this is in the form of images with little sharpness, blurry, whitish and even yellowish.

Causes

The factors that cause cataracts are as diverse as family history, exposure of the eyes to ultraviolet rays, performing X-rays frequently, exposure to radiotherapy treatment, excessive use of alcohol and tobacco, excessive use of corticosteroids in the form of eye drops. or systemic.

There are still various diseases (diabetes, hypothyroidism and autoimmune disorders), eye diseases (glaucoma and retinal detachment), trauma and eye injuries and low levels of antioxidants (vitamin C, vitamin D and carotenoids).

Despite so many causes, cataracts are much more associated with the aging of the body. After age 40, the eye undergoes natural changes. Proteins present in lenses begin to oxidize, which causes some changes in vision.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicates that about 30% of Brazilians over 60 years old suffer from the disease. Looking at the details, people aged 65 to 74 represent 33.9% of patients. Older than 75 years mark 55.5% of those affected by cataract.

The data clearly show that the incidence and severity of cataracts increase with age.

Distribution

The Northeast is the region where cases of the disease are most found (39.3%), followed by the Midwest (38.3%), North (38.1%), Southeast (33.2%) and South ( 28.3%).

The disparity is also observed according to sex. Research shows that women are the biggest victims of cataracts, marking 38.6% compared to 29.4% of men.

reasons

The difference of 9.2% between cataract cases between women and men is quite expressive, and can be explained by some determining factors.

– Hormonal changes

During menstrual cycles, a woman’s body experiences spikes in estrogen, the female sex hormone. The effect of this is to accelerate the process of clouding the lens, which triggers cataracts.

Another important point is that many women undergo hormone replacement therapies because of menopausal symptoms, usually between the ages of 45 and 50.

Thus, there is a considerable increase in the production of C-reactive protein, which is also associated with the signs of cataract.

Children are also affected by cataracts, but in low numbers, says expert

– Diabetes

A 2017 survey by the International Diabetes Federation pointed out that the disease is more common in women (10%) than in men (7.8%).

This can be explained by menopause – hormonal changes cause the glycemic level to rise – and by more complex social issues.

The Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA) revealed, also in 2017, that Brazilian women work 7.5 hours more than men, a result of the so-called double shift (work plus domestic services).

Although there are no studies that actually prove the relationship between this situation and the greater female development of diabetes, experts say that stress and fatigue are elements that generate, yes, more risks of evolution to various health problems.

In this way, if women suffer more from diabetes, they are also more prone to cataracts.

Ophthalmologist Ricardo Filippo Dias de Alencar gives Rondoniaovivo readers tips on how to reduce the effects of the disease.

“Some measures can be taken to prevent and reduce the chance of developing cataracts such as protection from ultraviolet rays – especially B – with sunglasses, caps and hats. Also avoid smoking and abuse of alcoholic beverages. It is important to have a balanced and healthy diet. Diabetics, on the other hand, should keep their glucose under control, as the increase in blood glucose is correlated with a higher incidence of cataracts.”

– Life expectancy

In 2021, the IBGE announced that the life expectancy of women is higher than that of men – 80.3 years against 73.3 years. The difference is 7 years.

As cataract is a disease predominantly affecting the elderly, it is natural that women are the most affected, as they have a longer life span.

Treatment

The only known form of treatment for cataracts is surgery. To date, there are no drugs or alternative therapies capable of reversing the disease.

The operation consists of replacing the lens with an intraocular lens, as if it were an eye prosthesis. As cataract surgery is the most performed in the world, it is a procedure that can be considered simple, as well as its recovery.

With local anesthesia in the form of eye drops, the patient can go home the same day as the surgery, feeling only a slight discomfort that tends to disappear in a short time.

Despite the myths that say it is necessary to wait for the cataract to be in a more advanced state to treat it, the ideal is that the treatment is done as soon as possible, to increase the chances of success and faster recovery.

“Like any other surgical procedure, cataract surgery also has risks, such as infections, inflammation, retinal detachment and even the possibility of total loss of vision. However, we know that cataract surgery is one of the most performed surgeries in the world and one of the safest”said doctor Ricardo Filippo.

And complete: “By carrying out a detailed and thorough preoperative period, choosing an appropriate surgical center and a competent and experienced team, the chances of complications are minimal and the surgery becomes very safe and effective, with very low rates of complications”.

If left untreated, cataracts can cause permanent blindness.

Cataract surgery is the only treatment for the disease, but it is considered one of the safest in the world.

