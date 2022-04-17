In the last week before the second round, thousands of voters take to the streets to try to prevent the victory of the far-right in France.

PARIS- Thousands of anti-far-right protesters marched through France on Saturday, 6, as opponents of the presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent it from winning a second round against Emmanuel Macron on April 24th.

Police warned of possible incidents as protesters gather in about 30 cities.

Macron, a pro-European Union centrist, won the presidency in 2017 after beating Le Pen easily as voters rallied to him in the second round to keep his far-right party out of power.

This year, the first round of voting last Sunday set up the same battle, but Macron is facing a much tougher challenge.

In central Paris, thousands of people gathered chanting anti-far-right slogans and warning of a democratic turnaround if Le Pen won. One banner read: “Against the extreme right. For justice and equality, not Le Pen in the Elysée.” referring to the official residence of the French president.

“If the far right is in power, we will see a major collapse of the democratic, anti-racist and progressive camps,” Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racismo, which along with dozens of rights groups, unions and associations called for the protests, told Reuters .

“People need to realize that, despite their anger at Emmanuel Macron and his policies, there is no equivalence between a liberal and conservative candidate and a far-right candidate.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election, at an election campaign rally Photograph: LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Macron, who will hold a rally in Marseille later in the day as he tries to convince left-wing voters to choose him on April 24, is slightly ahead in opinion polls.

But ahead of the first round on April 10, Le Pen successfully capitalized on discontent over the cost of living and the realization that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships. This saw her end up with 23.1% of the vote, compared to Macron’s 27.85%.

However, she appeared more shaken this week as focus turned to her manifesto and opinion polls showed Macron extended his lead. An IPSOS-Sopra-Steria poll on Friday showed the president winning the second round with 56% of the vote.

He won the support of former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande. Hundreds of celebrities and sports figures also endorsed him to stop Le Pen from coming to power.

Le Pen, whose stance is anti-immigration and Eurosceptic, has sought in recent years to soften his image and that of his National Rally party. Opponents, including Macron, have said his program is riddled with lies and false promises – a charge Le Pen has rejected.

Speaking to reporters at a campaign parade in the south of France, Le Pen dismissed the planned protests as undemocratic.

“The establishment is worried,” she said. “That people are protesting the election results is deeply undemocratic. I tell all these people to go and vote. It’s as simple as that.”

With the electorate fragmented and indecisive, the election is likely to be won by the candidate who can go beyond their field to convince voters that the other option would be much worse.

For decades, a “republican front” of voters of all stripes supporting a popular candidate helped keep the far right out of power.

But Macron, whose sometimes abrasive style and policies that veered to the right have unnerved many voters, can no longer automatically count on that support.

Highlighting how, for some voters, choosing Macron is not an easy decision, a banner read in Paris: “Neither Le Pen nor Macron”.

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion had already forced the closure of a plaza and main avenue in the capital, protesting the environmental programs of both candidates.

“This election leaves us no choice between a far-right candidate with disgusting ideas… and a candidate who for five years put the ecological issue aside and lied,” Lou, 26, a history professor, who joined the movement Extinction Rebellion two years ago, he told Reuters./ REUTERS