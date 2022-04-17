India balances between US and Russia

In the space of 11 days, the government of India held meetings with officials from the United States and Russia without letting its foreign policy lean towards either side. The country declared itself neutral in the face of the war in Europe. This has been preserved in the United Nations Security Council where, from a non-permanent seat, it shies away from condemning the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi makes the most of its diplomatic skills to try to get the best out of both sides. It needs US support in its border security issues and turf disputes with China and Pakistan. She knows she would hardly have Russia on her side in these fights. All 5 countries in this equation are nuclear powers.

India also wants to circumvent the risk of being sanctioned by the United States. There are reasons for fear. The country increased its oil imports from Russia, especially after the invasion of Ukraine, and for decades it has remained the biggest market for the Russian defense industry. Nor does he want to upset Moscow, which can turn off the taps on the 2 essential businesses, in addition to fertilizer shipments.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a videoconference with US President Joe Biden on Monday (Apr 11). The White House said the dialogue was “Frank”. He acknowledged that not every country can apply the same US retaliation against Russia, including the embargo on the country’s oil imports. But he insisted that New Delhi diversify its providers from commodity and stop accelerating purchases from Russia.

The virtual meeting preceded a face-to-face meeting in a 2+2 format, between Ministers of Foreign Affairs –Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Antony Blinken– and of Defense – Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin. It took place in Washington. The quartet sharpened their views on China’s threats to the security of the region bordering the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This joint effort was already enshrined in the Quad (Quadrilateral Dialogue on Security), recreated in 2017 by the US, India, Australia and Japan.

For India, this shield against China will be of great help in holding back the territorial demands of Beijing and, perhaps, Pakistan. “We appreciate the attention and energy devoted by the US to the Quad. Its growth and intensification over the past year benefits the entire Indo-Pacific. Indeed, the Quad has emerged as a powerful global force for good.”said Jaishankar.

In early April, India had already embraced Russia during Chancellor Sergey Lavrov’s 2-day visit to New Delhi. The meeting resulted in a commitment to create a mechanism for the direct payment of foreign trade operations in rupees, Indian currency, and rubles, the Russian currency – without going through the US dollar. Put into practice, the initiative will allow the continued flow of Russian weapons and fertilizers to India.

“I will put my country’s national interests first and put energy security first [dentre as prioridades]“, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the end of Lavrov’s visit. “Why shouldn’t I buy [petróleo]? I need it for my people.”

not aligned

It is not new that India is balanced between these 2 poles. During the Cold War (1947-1991), the country led with Indonesia and Pakistan in the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement, in 1955. Brazil was never a member, but acted as an observer of the group. The aim was to shield these nations from US and Soviet pressure to engage on one side or the other.

The Russia-Ukraine war brought back this bipolar environment. India even offered to broker peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. There was no progress. Modi held talks with Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in favor of a ceasefire. He sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian government. He also condemned the massacre of more than 400 civilians in the city of Bucha. Russia was accused by Zelensky and the US for the crime.

India is a nuclear power and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the past decade – up 5% from 2009 to 2018, peaking at 8.2% in 2016, according to the World Bank. Its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) fell by 7.8% in 2020, in the face of the covid pandemic. But it recovered strongly the following year, when it rose 8.5%, according to the IMF (International Monetary Fund). The institution estimates an increase of 9% this year.

The choice of neutrality, in the face of the war in Europe, is impregnated with pragmatism. Modi’s government may even reduce Russia’s oil imports after pressure from Biden. It already filled its reservoirs with 13 million barrels of Russian oil in March – at a discounted price – as the war in Ukraine raged on, according to the newspaper. The Hindu. In 2021, this import totaled 16 million barrels.

The purchase of Russian weapons may be delayed by New Delhi. But it would be unthinkable to stop this trade altogether because so much of India’s armaments came from Russia. There is training, technical assistance and updating involved in the contracts.

The purchase of fertilizers is a more sensitive issue. The country needs 30 million tons of the input for its agricultural sector this year. Look for alternative supply, such as Canada. In 2020, it bought the equivalent of US$ 609.7 million of this product from Russia.

According to Sipri (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India was the largest arms buyer in the world from 2017 to 2021. Among its suppliers, Russia accounted for 46% of deliveries. However, it has already acquired much more. There was a 21% drop in these imports compared to 2012-2016.

Sipri has developed a value measure to measure the world trade in defense products, the TIV (Trend-Indicator Value). It takes into account the real purchase and sale price, the destructive capacity of weapons and also the depreciation, in case of used items. In 2021, India imported 1.39 billion TIV from Russia. From the USA, about ⅓ of this amount: 425 million TVI.

India’s purchasing potential is huge, and the US knows it. Last September, after a face-to-face meeting between Biden and Modi at the White House, the US president notified Congress of potential US$ 2.5 billion in sales of defense products to India.

Two months later, Russia began delivery of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems acquired by New Delhi. The training of Indian soldiers by Russian forces had already taken place. The purchase was deemed by the Department of State to be “dangerous and of no one’s safety interest”. There were threats of sanctions against the country at the time, which did not progress.

Enemies and disputes

Shortly after its independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, India found itself besieged by enemies. It was not by chance the development of military nuclear technology by the country, which has 156 warheads, according to Sipri. To the north and northeast is Pakistan, with 165 warheads. To the north and northwest, China, with 350. There are disputes over territories and border lines with both countries.

With Pakistan, the military conflict merges with the religious one. The nation was created in 1947, from the dismemberment of the territory of India. Received Indian Muslims. Currently, the friction is greater because of Modi’s national-Hindu policy, which distanced the country from the proposal to become a multi-religious society.

The fear of the action of Pakistani paramilitary groups, as has already happened in India, accentuates the existing conflicts between the two nations. Indians do not forget the 6 attacks by Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Tayyiba organization in Mumbai on November 2, 2008. They resulted in 164 deaths.

There are two areas in dispute: Islamabad wants possession of the Indian regions of Kashmir and Jummu; New Delhi demands Pakistani Kashmir. The line of control between the 2 countries, 724 kilometers highly militarized, has been in a fragile ceasefire since 2003. There have already been three wars between the 2 countries.

With China there are a number of issues. Beijing claims sovereignty over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Southern Tibet. He also wants Demchok, a corner of Ladakh state.

India claims the Aksai Chin region, part of the Chinese province of Xijiang, and Shaksgam, an area ceded by Pakistan to China in 2013. The two parties have not reached a definitive agreement on disputed stretches of the 3,488 kilometers that divide them, according to Stimson. Center of Washington. Frictions between military personnel at border points took place in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2020.

Tensions increased with the agreement between China and Pakistan to create an economic corridor, with US$ 50 billion in investments. It would pass through disputed areas. Indian infrastructure works on the Chinese border have also raised the temperature. China’s installation of 5G antennas in the Himalayas was the most recent raid. An ancient topic of friction is the reception of the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader and head of state.

There is one issue, however, of common concern to the US-India-Russia trio: the takeover of the government of Afghanistan by the Taliban last year. Modi is the only one to talk to the other 2 – who invaded and lost their wars in that country at different times – and to maintain some channel of dialogue with Kabul, the Afghan capital. Modi addressed the issue with Biden and Putin separately.

The fear of radicalization in the Muslim community in India is a constant for New Delhi. The country has already sat alongside China and Pakistan to address this security issue. But the US-India-Russia trilateral conversation on the matter would be unthinkable. At least, for the moment.