It will be easier to migrate from an iPhone to an Android phone

sIf you ever had the desire to change your iPhone to an Android phone, it is likely that you have encountered difficulties in transferring your data from the iOS system. If that’s your case, then you’ll appreciate the app just launched by Google.

As 9to5google says, the Switch To Android app “helps you safely and quickly transfer most important types of data”, namely photos, videos, contacts and calendar events. Note that this transfer can be done using the Wi-Fi connection, so you will not need any cables.

The application is already available on Apple’s App Store, and the app that allows you to transfer data from Android to iOS (created by ‘Empresa da Maçã’ itself) is also present on the Play Store.

