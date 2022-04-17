Kinder: Understand why the salmonella found in the product can kill | Health

disclosure Kinder Egg is allegedly linked to UK salmonella outbreak

Last week, Ferrero, maker of Kinder Egg, announced the recall of chocolate in several countries, after more than 100 cases of Salmonella Typhimurium poisoning associated with the consumption of the product were recorded. Those infected are mostly children under 10 years old. Brazil is not involved in the voluntary recall of these products, as the products sold here are not manufactured in the same location.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause an infection called salmonellosis, popularly known as food poisoning. The disease occurs due to ingestion of contaminated food such as eggs, undercooked meats, unpasteurized milk and even water.

There can also be person-to-person transmission. Therefore, the recommendation is that affected people follow good hygiene practices, such as washing their hands well after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food whenever possible.

According to the Ministry of Health, salmonella can cause two types of illness: non-typhoid salmonellosis and typhoid fever, which is more serious and has a higher mortality rate than non-typhoid salmonellosis.

Symptoms include headache, fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, tiredness and vomiting. They usually start between six and 72 hours after infection and last for four to seven days. Although most cases are mild, there can be complications that result in hospitalization and even death, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with impaired immune systems.

The diagnosis of the disease occurs through laboratory tests by samples of feces, vomit or even the suspect foods consumed. Mild cases are treated at home with rest, drinking plenty of water, and controlling symptoms. In severe cases, hospitalization is required. The use of antibiotics is only indicated for risk groups, such as babies, the elderly and immunocompromised patients.

Although the link between the cases of salmonella and chocolates has not yet been confirmed, health agencies warn that the population should not consume the products affected by the recall. In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is monitoring the case and, last Thursday, published a resolution that prohibits the marketing, distribution, import and use of Kinder brand products, which are the target of international alert and collection. . The measure applies to batches manufactured by the Ferrero company in Belgium.

The Agency recommends that consumers who own or intend to purchase Kinder brand chocolates, especially abroad, check the product manufacturer’s data on the label. The products subject to international collection are those manufactured by: Ferrero Ardennes SA – Rue Pietro Ferrero, 5 Arlon 6700 Belgium.