Macron promises to plant “140 million trees” and Le Pen wants to rule France “like a mother” – 04/16/2022

Eight days before the second round of the French presidential election, the two candidates multiplied their efforts this Saturday (16) to win over the undecided. President Emmanuel Macron extolled his future green policy during a rally in Marseille, southern France. Marine Le Pen visited a small country town, where she spoke to citizens about her project to ban the Islamic headscarf and promised to rule France “like a mother of a family”.

One of the first promises Macron made during the rally in Marseille was the choice of a prime minister “directly in charge of ecological planning”. The idea had already been evoked in the past by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate of the radical left France Insubmissa party, which came in third in the first round last Sunday (10), with 21.95% of the votes.

“The policy that I will carry out in the next five years will be ecological or it will not be”, hammered the head of state in what is the second most populous city in France, where Mélenchon won the most votes (31.12%). In the race for the preference of the progressive electorate, Macron promised that the new architecture of his government will also have two ministers in charge of fighting climate change: one focused on the “energy transition” and the other on “territorial ecological planning”.

The main objective, according to him, is for “France to become the first major nation to stop using gas, oil and coal.” To that end, the leader of the center-right Republic on the March party plans to invest in the development of solar and wind energy, in the hydrogen industry, build new nuclear plants and develop rail and river transport.

To improve air quality and combat the 50,000 deaths a year due to pollution, the president-candidate intends to “immediately launch an immense effort to purify the air in schools, hospitals and all public buildings. The planting of 140 million trees until 2030 has also been announced, as well as a “Nature Festival” every year every May.

In addition to green themes – key issues for the left electorate – Macron also evoked “brotherhood”, appealing against the stigmatization of France’s Muslims, a way of stinging rival Marine Le Pen, who recently vowed to ban the wearing of the veil. Islam in public spaces. The president did not spare the far-right leader from harsh criticism, saying that “in addition to being incompetent, she does not believe in climate change”.

According to him, much more dangerous than a vote on the extreme right is abstention in the second round. During the speech, Macron also underlined his differences with Marine Le Pen. “April 24 will be a referendum for or against the European Union, a referendum for or against ecology, a referendum for or against our youth, a referendum for or against our republic,” he declared.

Defense of the “most vulnerable”

The leader of the far-right Réunion Nationale visited the municipality of Saint Rémy-sur-Avre, in northern France, on Saturday. Speaking to the population, Marine Le Pen promised to run France as “a mother of a family” and to defend “the most vulnerable”.

Before her arrival, militants had gathered in the town’s church square waiting for the candidate. Former physical education teacher Erik Michiels says voting for Marine Le Pen is “a choice of civilization”. He says he is “shocked” to see mosques and Arabic food restaurants opening in the region and “more and more women wearing the Islamic veil”, a phenomenon he calls “ostentation”.

Asked by the local press about the controversial project, the far-right leader said that it is “a complex problem”. The candidate, who intends to take her proposal to ban Muslim accessories to the French Assembly if elected, believes that “the problem of women who are forced to cover their heads under pressure from Islamic radicals must be resolved.”

Marine Le Pen also criticized the holding of protests against the far right on Saturday in several French cities, a “profoundly anti-democratic” initiative. “I think the French think it’s unpleasant to see their choice challenged in the streets,” she said during a visit to Saint-Rémy-sur-Avre. “I feel like saying to these disaffected people: Go vote, then!” she reiterated.

According to the candidate, the “demonization” of her party by the “system” is what motivates the mobilization. “I don’t think there will be a lot of people protesting. I’ve seen demonstrations in the past that are much bigger than these,” quipped Le Pen.

A poll released this Saturday by the Ipsos Sopra/Steria Institute points out that if the second round were held today, President Emmanuel Macron would win with 55.5% of the votes, against 45.5% for Le Pen. In the last election, the head of state was elected with 66.1% of the votes against 33.9% for the leader of the extreme right.

(With information from AFP)