Man arrested after police found 183 animals in his home’s freezer | world and science



Michael Turland was arrested after the bodies of 183 animals were found in his home’s freezer

Michael Turland was arrested after the bodies of 183 animals were found in his home’s freezer

reproduction

Published 04/16/2022 13:56

Arizona State Police arrested a man in the United States who had 183 animals, including dogs, cats and birds, inside a freezer at his home. Michael Patrick Turland, 43, admitted to freezing some of them while they were still alive. The case was filed in Mohave County and Turland received 94 counts of animal cruelty.

“The images taken at the scene were absolutely disgusting. Heartbreaking. As an animal lover, I cried just looking at them,” said local police spokeswoman Anita Mortensenela. She further added that the photos were too explicit to be released.

Dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits were found frozen by the police after they received a tip from a woman who had made a delivery to Turland. The woman told police she was contacted by the property’s owner after Turland and his wife moved out of their home in the Golden Valley area. According to her, when the owner went to clean the apartment, a freezer full of dead animals was found in the garage.

Police received a tip last Wednesday that Turland was back at the house and so he was arrested. Investigators are now investigating the motives for the acts of cruelty and are looking for Turland’s wife, Brooklyn Beck.