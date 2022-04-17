Moscow carries out second attack near Kiev in two days, bans Boris Johnson from entering Russia

Bombing leaves at least one dead and was a response to the sinking of a warship in the Black Sea; In addition to the British Prime Minister, other authorities in the country were also sanctioned

Stringer / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk through the streets of Kiev on April 9



THE Russia bombed a new military factory in the area of Kiev this Saturday, 16, fulfilling the threat to intensify its attacks on the Ukrainian capital after losing its main warship in the Black Sea this week, in an attack claimed by the Ukraine. The first attack was carried out last Friday, the 15th. In the early hours of this Saturday, bombings were also carried out near Lviv, in western Ukraine. For days, Russian troops had left the capital region and were focusing only on the east of the country, where they are expected to intensify the conflict at any moment. Also on Saturday, the Kremlin banned the Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnsonin Russia, on the grounds that the British are taking “hostile action” against Moscow.

The target of Russian bombing on Saturday was the industrial complex located in the Darnytsky district, where Ukrainian tanks are manufactured. The information was confirmed by the AFP news agency. A large number of soldiers and rescuers had gathered at the scene, from which a large smoke was rising. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack. “Long-range, high-precision weapons destroyed buildings of a weapons production factory in Kiev,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram network. According to official Ukrainian sources, at least one person died in the bombing. “In the morning Kiev was bombed. There were explosions in the Darnytsky district on the outskirts of the city. Rescue teams and doctors are working at the scene,” said Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He called once again for civilians living in the city to leave the capital and not to return for the next few days, to remain in a “safe place”.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kremlin announced a ban on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from entering Russia, on the grounds that the British are taking “hostile action” against Moscow. The announcement was made by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Another 10 senior ministers were also sanctioned in the same way, among them: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. In an official statement, Pasta said the ban was “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials”, adding that it will expand the list soon. On April 9, Boris Johnson even visited the Ukrainian capital Kiev by surprise as a show of support. In addition, the British have been mobilized since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe, through diplomacy, applying sanctions to Russia and sending equipment and weapons to Ukraine.