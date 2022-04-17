Multiple Sclerosis: Scientists Can Reverse Symptoms, Study Says | Health

American scientists have discovered that T cells can reverse multiple sclerosis
Robina Weermeijer / Unsplash

A study by the American company Atara Biotherapeutics revealed that it is possible to slow down and even reverse some symptoms of multiple sclerosis with the use of immune T cells. The test is initial, small and did not have a control group, but the results were still encouraging. the doctors.

Participants began to be recruited in 2017. In all, T cells (defense units) were collected from 24 donors infected with the Epstein-Barr virus, responsible for mononucleosis, which appears to be related to multiple sclerosis. Of these, 20 perceived improvement or stabilization of symptoms after one year.

The scans also showed that some of the patients had improved wear on the nerves. The researchers, however, admit that some of the results may have been achieved because of the placebo effect.

The data was presented at a conference on March 22, but has not yet been peer-reviewed by the scientific community. However, the results are encouraging, the scientists said. If confirmed, it would be the first natural treatment against multiple sclerosis, a disease that has few effective medications in use.

A larger, phase 2 trial with 80 people is already being conducted by Atara Biotherapeutics.

