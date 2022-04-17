Mutual disposition, says Kremlin on talks with Saudi Arabia

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke about rising oil prices and the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone this Saturday (Apr 16, 2022). gave a “positive review” on cooperation between countries in OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies).

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Salman also spoke about the crises in Ukraine and Yemen. “Mutual disposition was expressed for the development of beneficial ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia”, he said. No details were given on the matters discussed.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers are negotiating an agreement to contain the drop in the price of a barrel because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The war in Ukraine also affected the price of commodity because the region accounts for a large part of the world’s oil production and Russia is one of the main suppliers.

Last Tuesday (Apr 12), OPEC reduced its estimate of increased global demand for oil in 2022 to 3.7 million barrels per day. The figure represents a drop of 500,000 barrels per day from the previous forecast.

According to the organization, the revision reflects lower expectations of growth in the global economy for 2022, given the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Here is the full report (2 MB, in English).