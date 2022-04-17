New NYC subway shooting leaves police on high alert; case is investigated

There were passengers in the car at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured; suspects fled

the police of New York is investigating this Saturday, 16, a shooting that took place in the city’s subway, on a train that was at the height of the neighborhood of bronx. There were no injuries. According to local media, the incident took place on line 4 of the New York subway at around 0:50 am (local time, 1:50 am GMT), and although police authorities do not know exactly where it took place, it is believed to have been close to the Avenida Burnside, as several bullet casings were found at the scene. The suspects were described as a man and woman in their 20s, both Hispanic, who fled the train at the 183rd Street station.

There were passengers in the car at the time of the shooting, but local authorities emphasized that no one was injured. The incident came just days after another shooting on the New York subway in Brooklyn, in which ten people were shot and another 13 needed medical attention for smoke inhalation, as the criminal threw a smoke bomb into the car. The alleged perpetrator, Frank James, was arrested Wednesday and remains in police custody after being denied bail the next day. New York has seen a sharp rise in crime, and official figures for February indicated a rise of nearly 60% from the same month a year earlier.

*With information from EFE.