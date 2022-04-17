Patients and doctors denounce weeds, mold and dirt in health units in Goiânia | Goiás

Patients and doctors denounce the accumulation of dirt, mold, high weeds and damaged buildings, which appear with the lack of maintenance in several health units in Goiânia ( see images above ). The records are of broken chairs, furniture thrown outside, leaking toilets and others. The Health Department of Goiânia said that the units shown in the report are on the priority list of reforms.

At the health center of Parque Amazônia, the report caught a broken concrete bench right at the entrance, with the hardware exposed. Inside the unit, infiltrations are everywhere. Some toilets are closed and others have broken flushes. The drinking water fountain does not work, according to officials.

In the Integrated Center for Health Care (Ciams) Novo Horizonte, in addition to bush, there is still accumulated garbage. The unit has broken windows, three bathrooms are closed and others work with a leak in the toilet. A bathroom drain is uncovered.

“What comes out of mouse here [ralo]. Time to catch a disease, a lepitospirosis. He leaves home to treat a disease, comes here and gets another one,” said one patient.

The Health Department of Goiânia (SMS) said in a note that it is hiring a company to carry out the necessary reforms in the health units. About the tall weeds, the folder said that it made the request for clearing to Comurg.

Doctor Patrícia Barbosa Gonçalves has been working at the Parque Amazônia unit for five years and says she is afraid of the roof collapsing.

“The impression I have is that one day I will get there and the roof will have collapsed. Then I worry about the time when this roof will collapse. If it will be full of people there, if the employees will be working, the vaccine line will be gigantic, as in the last few days”, said the doctor.

1 of 4 Mold on the ceiling of Cais Vila Nova in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Mold on the ceiling of Cais Vila Nova in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

At the Integrated Health Care Center (Cais) Vila Nova, problems with infiltration and mold worry patients and staff. The unit has broken chairs lying on the floor and furniture piled up outside.

The president of the Union of Doctors of Goiás (Simego), Franscine Leão said that the precarious structure compromises the quality of care provided to patients.

2 of 4 Patient lying on a stretcher without a sheet in a health unit in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Patient lying on a stretcher without a sheet at a health unit in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

“The environment is extremely patient for the patient’s recovery. He feels welcomed and with a quality structure is important. Unhealthy conditions make it difficult for the population to provide quality care,” said Leão.

At Cais de Campinas, a mother filmed a black liquid leaking from the air conditioning during medical care (see below).

3 of 4 Patient records leak of black liquid in air conditioner at Cais de Campinas in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Patient records leak of black liquid in air conditioning at Cais de Campinas in Goiânia, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Pedro Ludovico’s Ciams has been closed since July 2020. The proposal of the Goiânia City Hall was to change the floor, roof and doors and deliver the finished work in 60 days. The reform would also expand medical specialty offices.

About Ciams Pedro Ludovico, the Health Department informed that the contracted company abandoned the renovation and is now going to hire another one.

4 of 4 Broken chairs were thrown outside the Cais Vila Nova unit in Goiânia, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Broken chairs were thrown outside the Cais Vila Nova unit in Goiânia, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera