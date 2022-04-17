Paul Auster’s Son Arrested for Murder

The son of award-winning writer Paul Auster, Daniel Auster, 44, has been accused of killing his own daughter.

247 – Son of award-winning writer Paul Auster, Daniel Auster, 44, was arrested this Friday (15) for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill. He is accused of killing his own daughter. The 10-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl and heroin, the New York Police Department said.

An autopsy found that the cause of death was acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin.

Daniel is the son of Paul Auster’s first marriage to American writer and translator Lydia Davis.

