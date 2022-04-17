President of Ukraine promises better future for people (Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

President of Ukraine promises better future for people

Statement was made during a video

Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday promised a better future for the Ukrainian population when the conflict with Russia ends. The statement was made during a video, and the information was released by CNN International.

On the recording, Zelensky also spoke about the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol. According to him, the scenario is “serious” and inhumane”.

“Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone in Mariupol,” he said.

According to the US broadcaster, an estimated 100,000 people are in and around Mariupol, which is largely under Russian control.

“There are only two ways to influence this,” Zelensky said. “Or our partners will give Ukraine all the necessary heavy weapons, planes and, without exaggeration, immediately. Or a negotiation path, in which the role of partners must also be decisive.”

According to CNN International, Zelesnky also said that his government tries every day to end the siege of Mariupol. “Military or diplomatic, anything to save people. But finding that solution is extremely difficult.”

Post-war future for Ukrainians

In his speech, Zelensky stated that his government had begun to plan for a post-war future. According to him, his government held a meeting dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine’s president also spoke of providing housing for those who have lost their homes due to the conflict with Russian troops.

In addition, as CNN International reported, a priority for Zelensky will also be providing homes for veterans “who have defended or are defending the state, who have worked or are working in the interests of society.”