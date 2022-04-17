Queiroga must announce the end of the COVID-19 health emergency – Nacional

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, should announce the end of the COVID-19 health emergency (photo: Walterson Rosa/MS) The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, may start to finish the Emergency in Public Health of National Importance (Espin) for COVID-19 on Easter Sunday, when the recording of the doctor’s pronouncement is scheduled, according to sources consulted by the Ministry of Health. Mail. The display of the ad can even take place on the same day. The possibility was studied together with the Planalto Palace, as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has promised the end of the health emergency since last month. However, according to the Ministry of Health, officially, there is still no definition of the date of the pronouncement.

When questioned, Queiroga said he was still “studying” to downgrade the pandemic, but he said it was “easy” since the epidemiological scenario in Brazil today is “under control”. Yesterday, 140 more deaths from the disease were identified and 23,171 confirmed cases. For the minister, the main point of attention is the regulatory impact of the decision. “Rio de Janeiro is going to hold a carnival next week, for example. It is necessary to assess the regulatory impact of the minister’s discretionary decision. It is a discretionary decision, but not a solitary one”, he pointed out.

As a result, several meetings were held between the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the ministry and the Civil House. The last of them, on Monday. One of the main points discussed among those involved was a solution so that vaccines and medicines against COVID-19 that do not have the definitive registration by Anvisa continue to be used in Brazil, since, if the health emergency ends, the use of these authorized drugs will only be for emergency use would be prohibited.

Anvisa’s guide to requesting temporary authorization for emergency use (AUE) of medicines against coronavirus indicates that this authorization will only be valid as long as the national public health emergency situation lasts. “The temporary authorization for emergency use will be automatically suspended from the publication of the act that suspends the recognition of Espin, until the application for registration of the drug is submitted to Anvisa”, the document said.

Medicines

Currently, the only vaccine against COVID-19 without definitive registration in Brazil is CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute in Brazil. In the case of medicines, some are only authorized for emergency use in the country. This is the case of Paxlovid, manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is composed of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets.

The Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), yesterday opened a public consultation to evaluate the incorporation of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). However, if the emergency of national importance were revoked today, this drug could not be used in the country.

The opening of the consultation, made after the initial favorable opinion of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). Contributions may be made within a period of 10 days from the business day following its publication date. After the contributions, Conitec re-evaluates the incorporation of the drug into the SUS and makes the final recommendation to the Ministry of Health.

private vaccination

Queiroga also commented this Thursday about the possibility of releasing the vaccination against COVID-19 in the private network. The head of the Health Ministry explained that the ban on immunization against the new coronavirus in private clinics is due to legislation made in the past. “This legislation was motivated by a shortage of vaccines worldwide. So (vaccination) was restricted to public authorities, but now, that we have enough immunizers, this legislation loses its purpose”, he explained.

The law cited by Queiroga at No. 14,125, of March last year, which allows private sector companies to buy vaccines against COVID-19, provided that they are fully donated to the Single Health System (SUS) to be used in the National Program of Immunizations (PNI).