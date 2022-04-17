Retired from SC and 26 more family members discover rare disease – 04/17/2022

After undergoing routine tests, retired Evilasia Knabben, 59, was found to have a rare disease called hereditary amyloidosis, which had compromised her heart. Upon receiving the diagnosis, she encouraged the family to do genetic tests to find out who else had the disease. The discovery was surprising, of the 57 people who took the exams, 26 tested positive – in addition to her – and it is assumed that another 25 family members died because of amyloidosis. Know the story:

“A nephew who was studying medicine, now graduated, noticed that I was taking a lot of painkillers for back pain, explained that this excess could cause kidney problems and advised me to do routine exams.

I went to a private lab and did it. When the result came out, a very high level of potassium was found. My nephew thought it was strange and recommended that I see a doctor.

I went to the cardiologist, he saw the result and said that it was definitely a laboratory error, he asked me to redo the exam and took the opportunity to request some cardiological tests, including an echocardiogram that showed an alteration.

I mentioned to the doctor that I had a family history, from the mother’s side, from relatives with heart problems, my grandfather, my mother, uncles and cousins. We didn’t know the exact cause, we only heard that they had died because of the swollen heart.

The only people we knew of the specific cause of death was a third cousin, and my sister, Elisiana, both died as a result of cardiac amyloidosis.

Evilasia, in a printed dress, with two of her sisters Image: Personal archive

At the time, we discovered Elisiana’s diagnosis almost by chance. Since the age of 30, she suffered from a lot of pain in her arms, legs, hands, she had numbness, cramps and tingling all over her body, shortness of breath and tiredness. No doctor knew what she had.

Over the years, she had some heart problems and entered the transplant waiting list. In one of Elisiana’s hospitalizations, a third cousin visited her and told her that her mother, who had the same symptoms as my sister, had been diagnosed with hereditary amyloidosis and that the biggest compromise had been in the heart.

I reported this to the doctor, he requested some tests that confirmed the diagnosis of amyloidosis, in the case of my sister, cardiac amyloidosis was also found. A month later, my sister passed away.

At the time, the doctor said it was ideal for me and my other two sisters, nephews and close family members to have a genetic test to see if we had the disease. I did some research, but as it was very expensive, around R$ 7,000 each, I let it go.

I told this story to my cardiologist and also said that I had been having the same symptoms as my sister: numbness, tingling, cramping. In addition, he had already had two surgeries to treat the carpal tunnel.

The doctor started to work with the hypothesis that I had the disease and asked me for a heart resonance. In July 2020, I was diagnosed with hereditary amyloidosis, the organ affected was the heart (cardiac amyloidosis). A month later, I had a genetic test that my cardiologist got for me for free.

My son researched the disease on the internet and found that Instituto Dante Pazzanese, in São Paulo, has a Cardiac Amyloidosis Center. I contacted them, sent my exams and in the same month they scheduled an appointment for me.

As I live in Tubarão (SC), we made a donation with the family to raise money to buy a ticket for me to go with my son. Between one appointment and another, I went to a cardiologist, neurologist, geneticist and they took the opportunity to do a genetic test on my son, which was negative.

Evilasia with son Fellipe Image: Personal archive

From August 2020 to November 2021, I had to follow up on Dante every 3 months. The consultations were free, but I had to do a lot of exams, some I got through the health center, others I had to do in private. Financially, my husband and I were not prepared for this. I’m retired and he’s an employee at a solar energy company.

The family helped us as best they could. My godmother, for example, managed to exchange a few miles for tickets for me. But even so, my husband and I contracted a lot of debt and took out two loans in the total amount of R$ 20 thousand to pay for exams, tickets, accommodation and even a lawyer to get the medication I needed.

The drug to treat amyloidosis is tafamidis, a high-cost drug provided by the SUS. There are two doses, 20 mg (corresponding to 1 capsule per day) and 80 mg (corresponding to 4 capsules per day). For six months I was taking the 20 mg medication until I went to court and got the dose recommended by my doctor, which was 80 mg.

In the midst of this process, I started an awareness campaign in my family to find out if there were more people with the disease — I started with my other two sisters, who took the genetic test and came back positive.

I created a family group on WhatsApp and explained the situation. Some were worried and took the test, others left the group and became resistant.

Part of Evilasia’s family Image: Personal archive

The discovery was something impressive that scared people and even doctors. So far, 57 people in my family have been tested, of these: 27 tested positive for hereditary amyloidosis —including me—, 26 were negative, and 4 are awaiting results. Since then, some have investigated further to find out if there is a specific organ involvement and others have discovered that they also have cardiac involvement.

By testing the offspring who tested positive for the disease, we assume that 25 people in the family who died from heart problems possibly died from cardiac amyloidosis. We believe that the mutation started many generations ago.

I joined the Associação Brasileira de Paramyloidosis, a non-profit institution whose objective is to help, promote debates and provide information about paramyloidosis. I wish that through my history, amyloidosis is better known, more studied, people receive an early diagnosis, have access to treatment in a more complete way through the SUS and who knows, even discover a cure that can reach the next generations of mine family and others who also live with the disease.”

Learn more about amyloidosis

1) What is amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a group of rare diseases caused by the deposition of insoluble proteins in the body, that is, they are deposited in organs and tissues. These sites are called amyloid deposits, which favor the appearance of fibers in the tissues and become unable to be eliminated by the body, unlike normal proteins produced by the body, which are able to circulate normally.

2) What are the types of amyloidosis?

There are at least 23 different proteins related to the disease, some of them are:

Hereditary amyloidosis, which can be inherited and affects mainly the nervous system and the heart. Symptoms usually occur from middle age to old age;

Primary amyloidosis: the disorder starts in the bone marrow and affects the kidneys, heart, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and nerves;

Dialysis-related amyloidosis: This is common in patients who have kidney failure and have been on dialysis for a long time. It affects the joints and tendons, causing pain and stiffness.

3) What is cardiac amyloidosis?

When amyloidosis is concentrated in the heart, this disease is called cardiac amyloidosis. About 50% of cases of amyloidosis involve the heart, and in 5% of cases it is the only organ affected by the disease.

4) What are the symptoms of cardiac amyloidosis?

The symptoms and signs of cardiac amyloidosis are similar to those of other heart diseases, which can be a challenge for doctors who are unfamiliar with this rare disease, leading to a late diagnosis and contributing to its advancement. The symptoms are: shortness of breath, swelling in the lower limbs and fatigue, which are similar to those of heart failure, for example.

Patients may also experience signs and symptoms in other parts of the body, such as numbness, tingling, and severe pain in the hands. Transthyretin types of amyloidosis can cause abnormal protein deposits in soft tissues, such as nerves. The most common manifestation is carpal tunnel syndrome, caused by compression of the wrist nerves. It can still cause deformity in the biceps region, caused by the spontaneous rupture of one of the tendons in the region.

The person may experience pain and cramping in the legs that can be caused by the narrowing of the central space of the spine generated by the deposit of abnormal proteins – the narrowing of this region can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves.

5) What are the main limitations that cardiac amyloidosis causes?

Tiredness, shortness of breath for activities – from everyday activities to those that demand more effort -, swelling in the legs, feeling of palpitation, fainting, among others.

6) What are the treatments for cardiac amyloidosis?

The treatment of cardiac amyloidosis is defined by the cardiologist depending on the type of protein involved, the patient’s age and preferences.

Generally, treatment is divided into two parts: alleviation of symptoms to improve quality of life, interruption of production of the protein that generates the disease, or stabilization of unstable proteins. In addition, the use of diuretics and dietary salt restriction to control heart failure may be indicated, the use of pacemakers to improve organ functioning with regard to the conduction of electrical impulses through the intracardiac nerves.

Chemotherapy is indicated with the aim of reducing the number of harmful proteins in case hematological diseases are the causes of amyloidosis. In specific cases, heart transplantation is recommended due to the high complication rate in patients with the disease.

Cardiac amyloidosis has no cure, but with the correct diagnosis and treatment, the patient will have a better quality of life.

Source: Marcia Waddington Cruzneurologist, responsible for the Center for Studies in paramyloidosis Antônio Rodrigues de Mello and deputy director of the Research Division of the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital of UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).