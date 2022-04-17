Russia announces that troops have seized all urban areas of Mariupol

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Russian troops had taken over the entire urban area of Mariupol.
On Saturday afternoon (16/4), according to a statement released by the Russian news agency RIA, “some Ukrainian soldiers are still occupying a factory on the outskirts of the city”.
Pressing for the surrender of the military in Mariupol, the pro-Russian separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, has threatened to “eliminate” all soldiers in the city as they continue to impede the advance of Russian troops.
This Saturday, Pushilin said that the taking of the city seems closer. However, there are still Ukrainian forces resisting.
“Members of the regular army, like the marines, who were prepared to surrender, surrendered. The nationalists, that is, the members of the nationalist battalions, seem to have no intention of surrendering. That is why they will be eliminated”, stressed Pushilin in Mariupol.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news portal, called the situation in the city “very difficult”.
“Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis… However, they are defending themselves,” she stressed.
The Ukrainian president added. “The elimination of our soldiers, our men [em Mariupol]will put an end to any negotiation [de paz]”, he highlighted.
In recent days, Moscow has announced the surrender of more than a thousand Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol. Which was denied by the Ukrainian authorities.
The port city is experiencing a resurgence of fighting, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the place.
On Friday (15/4), Russia admitted that it used long-range missiles to attack. It is the first time that this type of weapon is used in the city. The information was released by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.
The Ukrainian government’s version is that Russian forces have not yet fully taken control of Mariupol. Russia says the opposite. Mariupol authorities accuse Russian troops of exhuming the bodies of civilians.
collapsing city
As a truce grows increasingly unlikely, Ukrainian officials have accused the Russian army of killing 21,000 people in Mariupol, a port city that has been besieged for more than 40 days.
According to the city hall, 90% of the buildings were damaged and 40% were destroyed, including hospitals, schools, day care centers and factories.
Under constant attacks and collapsing, Mariupol is the last major Ukrainian center to hold out on the strip between Crimea and Russian territory.
Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity led by the United States.
In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Zelensky on February 24. The war completes, this Friday, 51 days.
Reprisal
The Russian reprisal against Ukrainian attacks on its territory is starting to leave an even greater trail of destruction in Eastern Europe. At least five cities have already confirmed deaths in the last few hours.
Alert sirens, the main warning of the risk of bombing, were sounded in several cities, including Kiev, the capital, Lviv and Mykolayv.
Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will resume bombing the capital.
The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.