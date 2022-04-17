Russia announces that troops have seized all urban areas of Mariupol

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Russian troops had taken over the entire urban area of ​​Mariupol.

On Saturday afternoon (16/4), according to a statement released by the Russian news agency RIA, “some Ukrainian soldiers are still occupying a factory on the outskirts of the city”.

Pressing for the surrender of the military in Mariupol, the pro-Russian separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, has threatened to “eliminate” all soldiers in the city as they continue to impede the advance of Russian troops.

This Saturday, Pushilin said that the taking of the city seems closer. However, there are still Ukrainian forces resisting.

“Members of the regular army, like the marines, who were prepared to surrender, surrendered. The nationalists, that is, the members of the nationalist battalions, seem to have no intention of surrendering. That is why they will be eliminated”, stressed Pushilin in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news portal, called the situation in the city “very difficult”.

“Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis… However, they are defending themselves,” she stressed.

The Ukrainian president added. “The elimination of our soldiers, our men [em Mariupol]will put an end to any negotiation [de paz]”, he highlighted.

In recent days, Moscow has announced the surrender of more than a thousand Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol. Which was denied by the Ukrainian authorities.

The port city is experiencing a resurgence of fighting, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the place.

On Friday (15/4), Russia admitted that it used long-range missiles to attack. It is the first time that this type of weapon is used in the city. The information was released by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

The Ukrainian government’s version is that Russian forces have not yet fully taken control of Mariupol. Russia says the opposite. Mariupol authorities accuse Russian troops of exhuming the bodies of civilians.

collapsing city

As a truce grows increasingly unlikely, Ukrainian officials have accused the Russian army of killing 21,000 people in Mariupol, a port city that has been besieged for more than 40 days.

According to the city hall, 90% of the buildings were damaged and 40% were destroyed, including hospitals, schools, day care centers and factories.

Under constant attacks and collapsing, Mariupol is the last major Ukrainian center to hold out on the strip between Crimea and Russian territory.

Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity led by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Zelensky on February 24. The war completes, this Friday, 51 days.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which triggered armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute for economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. For this reason, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country, to avoid advances by possible adversaries in that place.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

Reprisal

The Russian reprisal against Ukrainian attacks on its territory is starting to leave an even greater trail of destruction in Eastern Europe. At least five cities have already confirmed deaths in the last few hours.

Alert sirens, the main warning of the risk of bombing, were sounded in several cities, including Kiev, the capital, Lviv and Mykolayv.

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will resume bombing the capital.

The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.