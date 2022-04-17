Russia bans Boris Johnson from entering the country







UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanies Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky through the streets of Kiev during his visit to the country. photo: Reuters

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives Russia announced this Saturday, 16, that it will ban the entry into the country of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonthe British Chancellor, Liz Trussfrom the Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallaceand 10 other British government officials and politicians.

The move was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

The list of vetoed authorities from Russian territory also includes the former prime minister. Theresa May and the Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. “British authorities are deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, delivering lethal weapons to the Kiev regime and coordinating similar efforts on behalf of NATO. [aliança militar ocidental”, continuou a pasta.

A Rússia também já proibiu a entrada do presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden, e de uma série de autoridades americanas no país, também em meio ao conflito no Leste Europeu.

Novos ataques

As autoridades da Ucrânia informaram que ao menos dois civis foram mortos e outros quatro ficaram feridos em novos ataques russos na manhã deste sábado. Um bombardeio na região leste de Luhansk matou uma pessoa e feriu ao menos três. O governador Serhiy Gadai afirmou, em redes sociais, que “vai evacuar a região enquanto ainda é possível”. Um gasoduto foi danificado em Lysychansk e Sievierodonestsk, cidades que estavam sem gás e água.

Explosões também foram ouvidas na capital, Kiev, no norte e na cidade ocidental de Lviv nesta madrugada. Não há informações de vítimas ou danos. Na noite de sexta, 15, um ataque noturno a uma pequena vila perto de Poltava, centro administrativo da região central da Ucrânia, deixou um morto e outro ferido



















* With information from Reuters