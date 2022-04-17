Russia complains about NATO troop movement in the Arctic Ocean

Russia has issued serious warnings about the movement of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops in the Arctic Ocean. For Moscow, the increase in activities brings risks of “unintentional incidents”.

President Vladimir Putin’s government says it is “concerned”. The information was reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

Russian Ambassador Nikolai Korchunov expressed concern about the case. “The recent increase in NATO activity in the Arctic is cause for concern. Another large-scale military exercise by the alliance was recently held in northern Norway. In our opinion, this does not contribute to the security of the region,” Korchunov said.

According to Korchunov, such activity increases the risk of “unintentional incidents”, which, in addition to security risks, can also cause serious damage to the Arctic ecosystem.

Voltage

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after at least three Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Putin, which had promised a truce to Kiev, has again bombed the capital.

The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

Ukraine experienced a bloody Saturday (16/4). The Russian reprisal killed at least five people and injured hundreds. The attacks focused on Kiev, Lviv and Kharviv.

Warning sirens, the main warning of the risk of bombing, were triggered in several cities, including Kiev, the capital, Lviv and Mykolayv.