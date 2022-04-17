Russia Steps Up Attacks on Kiev and Other Ukrainian Cities Again | World

The Ukrainian presidential office has reported missile attacks and bombings in 8 regions of the country in the last 24 hours, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Russia bombs oil refinery in eastern Ukraine

In the Kiev region, authorities reported finding the bodies of more than 900 civilians, most of them shot dead, since Russian troops retreated two weeks ago. Smoke rose from the capital again earlier this Saturday – as the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported an attack that killed one person and injured several.

2 of 3 Photo shows a woman among the remains of her home in Kukhari, in the Kiev region, Ukraine, this Saturday (16). — Photo: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters Photo shows a woman amid the remains of her home in Kukhari, in the Kiev region, Ukraine, this Saturday (16). — Photo: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

The mayor advised residents who fled the city at the start of the war not to return. “We are not ruling out further attacks in the capital,” he warned.

In Lvivin the west of the country, the governor of the region – long considered a safe zone – reported air strikes by Russian aircraft taking off from neighboring Belarus.

And, in apparent preparations to attack eastern Ukraine, Russia has intensified its bombing of Kharkivthe second largest city in the country, in recent days.

On Saturday (16), an explosion believed to have been caused by a missile occurred near an open-air market in the city, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene. One person died and at least 18 were injured, according to rescue workers.

3 of 3 A woman injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, this Saturday (16), is treated by emergency personnel. — Photo: Felipe Dana/AP A woman injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, this Saturday (16), is treated by emergency personnel. — Photo: Felipe Dana/AP

“All the windows, all the furniture, all destroyed. And the door too,” said Valentina Ulianova, a resident of Kharkiv. On Friday (14), an attack killed civilians and injured more than 50 people in the city, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

In the southeast of the country, the port city of Mariupol, under siege, resists Russian onslaught, but the situation is critical, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russian troops have maintained a blockade in place since the early days of the invasion.

On Saturday (16), Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Ukrainian forces had been expelled from most of the city, and remained only at the Azovstal steelworks.

The capture of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern Ukraine – which surged up the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 – to fully rejoin troops in the Donbas region, the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine.

The battle for control of the city has taken a terrible toll on civilians, cornered and hungry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons from the West and a global embargo on Russian oil, and has accused Russian troops of terrorizing civilians in occupied cities.

Zelensky also estimated that since the beginning of the war, 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died, and about 10,000 were wounded. Ukraine’s attorney general’s office said on Saturday that at least 200 children had been killed and more than 360 were injured.

Russian forces also captured about 700 Ukrainian soldiers and more than 1,000 civilians, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is holding roughly the same number of Russian soldiers as prisoners — and intends to organize an exchange, but is demanding the release of civilians unconditionally, Vereshchuk said.

On Thursday, Russia accused Ukraine of injuring seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with air strikes in Bryansk, on the two countries’ border. Later, the country warned that it would intensify attacks on Kiev.