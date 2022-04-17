Russian attack on solidarity kitchen in Kharkiv leaves 4 injured – News

The impact of a Russian missile on a site used by the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) to operate a solidarity kitchen for Ukrainian civilians injured four in the eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday (16).

The director of the NGO, Nate Mook, reported the attack that took place on Saturday through his Twitter account, where he shows images of the place and concludes that “cooking is a heroic act of courage”.





An update I hope I’d never have to make. I’m at @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, the missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine  pic.twitter.com/AyU4fUnA61 — Nate Mook (@natemook) April 16, 2022

The NGO, founded by Spanish chef José Andrés, has been operating in different parts of Ukraine practically since the beginning of the invasion and has provided free hot food to refugees and other civilians affected by the conflict.

The Spanish chef himself spent the last few days in the Kiev region, after having started his work in the cities of Poland where the first Ukrainian refugees arrived.

Initially, it was reported on social media that four people had died in the attack on the NGO’s facilities in Kharkiv, but José Andrés himself later corrected the information, indicating that there were four injured and that they are “recovering”.



