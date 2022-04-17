These are the 5 new features that will make the WhatsApp app ‘new face’ – Metro World News Brasil

The release of 5 new features will make the WhatsApp messaging app ‘new face’ very soon.

The news will be released for Android and iOS operating systems. Check all the details:

These are the 5 new features that will make the WhatsApp app ‘new face’

The features will be made available gradually over the next few weeks.

reactions: Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can express opinions quickly without having to flood conversations with new messages.

Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can express opinions quickly without having to flood conversations with new messages. Messages deleted by admins: Group admins will be able to delete problematic or inappropriate messages for all participants.

Group admins will be able to delete problematic or inappropriate messages for all participants. File sharing: We’re increasing the file sharing limit to up to 2GB so people can easily collaborate on projects.

We’re increasing the file sharing limit to up to 2GB so people can easily collaborate on projects. Voice calls with more participants: We’ll offer voice calls that up to 32 people can join with just one tap, with an all-new design, for those times when speaking live is better than writing.

WhatsApp Communities

As detailed by the platform’s blog, as a main novelty, the WhatsApp Communities feature will allow people to bring together related groups under a same structure that works for them.

This way, participants will be able to receive notices sent out to the entire Community and organize smaller groups to discuss topics that are of interest to them with ease.

Communities will also have advanced new tools for admins, such as sending notices to all participants and controlling which groups can be added.

With information from the app’s blog