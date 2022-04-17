Titanic: How many people died in the accident?

April 15, 1912 was marked as the date of one of the most tragic and remarkable accidents in human history. THE shipwreck of RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean left several victims behind in the icy depths of the water. But exactly how many people died that day?

On the morning of the accident, about 1,500 people died as the giant vessel sank. Overall, many wealthy passengers ended up dying in the sinking, but by far the worst-affected portion was third-class passengers. So let’s delve into these numbers and understand more about this story.

The Titanic’s Deaths

(Source: Shutterstock)

The impact of the RMS Titanic against the iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean happened at 11:40 pm, while heading for New York. It took 2 hours and 40 minutes for the ship to sink completely into the icy waters. Of the 2,240 people on board, more than two-thirds eventually succumbed to the accident.

According to the official count by the US committee that investigated the sinking of the Titanic, the total number of deaths was 1,517 people. Within that number, 832 were passengers and 685 were crew. Studies indicate that 76% of the crew died during the sinking, including all 35 engineers who died while keeping the ship’s lights on and its radios running.

Titanic captain Edward Smith also went down with the vessel after allegedly thanking his subordinates for their work and releasing them from their duties. The rest of the dead would have died while waiting for help in the freezing cold of the sea.

deaths by class

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Since it was launched, the Titanic has always been ill-prepared for accidents. The ship, which was considered “unsinkable”, had only 20 lifeboats available – although it could safely transport up to 64. While this was a contributing factor to the increase in casualties, the breakdown of the dead by class shows a difference. social outlier.

Tickets to ride the Titanic in first class cost around £30 ($4,000 today), £12 ($1,600 today) for second class, and £3 to 8 (around £1,600). $415 to $1,100) for third class. According to the figures, 62% of first class passengers survived.

However, the numbers only get worse for those who didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy the same extravagances of the most risks. In comparison, 43% of second-class passengers survived and only 25% of third-class passengers made it out of the accident alive. The biggest explanation for this death rate is because passengers on cheaper tickets had to walk further to get to the boats.

In addition, immigration laws required many of them to stay below decks. Overall, women and children were more likely to survive across all classes, with 70% making it out of the wreckage intact. Of the men, on the other hand, only 19% made it out alive.