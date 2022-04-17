Unimed Grande Florianópolis adopts care closer to the patient

Some examples from the past are so effective that they shouldn’t be discontinued. Old-fashioned medical care is one of them, known as a referral doctor or family and community doctor. In line with this humanized medicine, which uses more modern and effective technological resources for relationships, Unimed Grande Florianópolis launches its new health care model, called Unimed Personal.

The concept is the same consolidated in European countries, where the patient receives initial care from the doctor and the reference team, before being referred to specialists (when necessary). Another differential of Unimed Personal in relation to other plans is that the health team meets the patient. In other words, with the profile and history of the beneficiary in hand, professionals carry out a risk mapping of health problems and draw up a preventive treatment plan so that the patient remains in his health always up to date. And if the patient doesn’t show up as agreed, the team gets in touch to remind him of the follow-up appointments, of the tests he needs to do, so that this personalized service brings a relationship of trust and loyalty.

Prevention and health education

For the technical manager of Unimed Personal, Dr. Marcello Alberton Herdt, this care management model is an evolution of our supplementary health system. “From the reception and consultation, the doctor together with his multidisciplinary team establish a bond of proximity with the patient to also know their preferences, goals and social context”, he emphasizes, for whom medicine in this format is closer to the wishes of patients. , acting in a preventive way and with fewer resources in complications and aggravations of chronic diseases, as in most models currently adopted in the Brazilian health system.

Also noteworthy is the use of information systems that bring the patient’s care history, in an organized way, preventing important health information from being forgotten or lost over time. From the first consultation, beneficiary information is recorded in a single electronic medical record, which is integrated with electronic records from other external health units, including the SUS, which we call interoperability.

Care at all ages

After having health complications due to smoking, patient Olavo Benedito came across the Unimed Personal care model, which takes into account the family and community doctor, in addition to the multidisciplinary team with nutritionists, nurses, psychologists and social workers to know your lifestyle and habits. After reading Olavo’s health profile, the professionals determined a care plan, which has been helping the patient’s physical and emotional conditions. More resistance to activities, adequate food, social care were the initial steps of a change in behavior.

Closeness to the team is another factor that strengthens Olavo’s relationship with the Unimed Personal plan. When consultations are not in person, recommendations are made via tele consultation, allowing care wherever he is.

“We are talking about a highly efficient medicine that privileges health prevention, closer to the real needs of the patient and focused on permanent health education”, summarizes Dr. Marcello.

Personalized service

The service provided by Unimed Personal is exclusive to beneficiaries who purchase the health plan. The service unit is located on the 8th floor of the Commercial Tower of Hospital Unimed, in the city of São José.

To learn more and hire Unimed Personal, just access the page.