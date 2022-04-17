US arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March – News

US border officials arrested 210,000 migrants trying to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly figure in two decades, amplifying the challenges in the coming months for US President Joe Biden.

The March total represents a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a migration surge that has left thousands of unaccompanied children stranded for days at border patrol stations as awaited placement in overloaded shelters.

Biden, a Democrat who took office in January 2021, has vowed to roll back many of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump, but has struggled, both operationally and politically, with the high number of attempts. crossing.





Republicans, who hope to gain control of Congress in the November 8 midterm elections, say Biden’s reversal of Trump-era policies has encouraged more illegal immigration.

Members of the Biden administration have warned that migration could increase further after U.S. health officials said they would end a pandemic border law by May 23 that allows asylum seekers and other migrants to be quickly expelled back to the country. Mexico to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.