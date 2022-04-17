Vaccination drops and brings back rubella, mumps, chicken pox and measles

posted on 04/16/2022 06:00



The consequences of the fall in the coverage of several vaccines in Brazil, verified since 2017, begin to be perceived more clearly with the cooling of the covid-19 pandemic. The return of diseases already eradicated in the country, such as measles, is one of these damages. This year, as of February 26, nine cases of the disease have been confirmed.

According to data from a technical study produced by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), none of the regions of Brazil managed to reach minimum levels among the available immunizations against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox (see infographic above). Jonas Brant, professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) and epidemiologist, explains that, in the case of measles, due to its intense transmissibility, it is necessary to have a high rate of vaccination coverage to prevent it from spreading.





“We have now seen, with covid-19, a scenario with the omnitron variant, which brought to the debate the importance of the transmissibility rate of a disease. In an unimmunized population, about 12 people become infected from a case “, he stressed.

The immunization target with the MMR vaccine — which protects against measles, mumps and rubella — set by the Ministry of Health is 95%. However, according to data collected by DataSUS and organized by the CNM, this coverage has dropped in recent years. In 2019, the second dose of MMR reached 81.55% of the target audience, but last year, only 49.62% of this population was reached.





For Brant, the anti-vaccination movement in Brazil is still recent to be pointed out as a major factor in the fall in coverage. “We see an important drop in recent years, but that is not attributed directly to the anti-vaccination movement, but to the need to reposition the health system in the face of changes that society has gone through”, he observed.

Another problem is the lack of knowledge of several diseases, including by health professionals, which were extinguished thanks to vaccination campaigns in Brazil and in the world. “We have a disease that has been eliminated from the Americas and that, since the beginning of the 2000s, the number of cases is very low. As a result, the training of the last generation of doctors in the country did not know it. Our great challenge is to increase sensitivity of these professionals so that they can diagnose and suspect measles cases”, said Brant.

The epidemiologist also points out that in a context of malnutrition, measles favors an increase in the infant mortality rate. “Therefore, the disease remains in some regions of the world as an important cause of death in children,” he said.

This year, so far no measles deaths have been reported. But in 2021, two deaths caused by the disease were recorded in Amapá, of babies under one year of age.

*Intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi