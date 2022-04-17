Watch out! Young man masturbates, goes to ICU and discovers rare disease in Switzerland

A 20-year-old Swiss man fell ill after masturbating and had to be taken to the ICU of a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland. The treatment discovered a very rare disease, activated by ”exercise” in the genital organ.

The information was brought by the Swiss newspaper Der Landbote. As soon as the doctors discovered the disease, they published it in the scientific journal Radiology Case Reports.

the case

Shortly after masturbating, the patient experienced difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and sharp pains in the chest. At first, the medical team did not associate the symptoms with masturbation, but after a detailed investigation, with a chest X-ray, they concluded that the case was a case of ”spontaneous pneumomediastinum”.

What is

The disease, the site follows, consists of the sudden presence of air in the lungs, usually caused by vomiting, pain, strenuous exercise or asthma. However, it was the first time that disease activation was associated with masturbation.

Also according to published in the medical journal, there have already been cases of the disease associated with the use of recreational drugs, such as ecstasy and after sexual intercourse.

“As there is no literature on spontaneous pneumomediastinum associated with autoerotic experiences, we consider our case to be an unusual presentation of this entity,” the experts stated in the publication.

The patient has a history of mild asthma, which he treats without medication, in addition to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Despite this, doctors say that the problem rarely occurs and affects men in their 20s about regularly.