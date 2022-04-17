Watercress syrup to relieve the flu: how to prepare it?

A simple recipe that is very good for your health: watercress to relieve the flu. Watercress is a plant with great nutritional value, as it provides vitamin C, some of the B group (B1, B2, B3 and B6), vitamin E, calcium and iron.

This specimen, in addition to being used in the gastronomic field, can compose one of the most effective natural remedies to fight the flu and relieve its symptoms. Consequently, today we are going to teach you how to prepare watercress syrup.



These natural remedies are essential for calming a cough, reducing flu symptoms, and reducing signs of a cold. This is due to compounds with potential anti-inflammatory, antiviral and expectorant properties.

In addition, watercress syrup also offers other properties such as quercetin, terpenes, gallic acid, isorhamnetin, chlorogenic acid and dicaffeoyltartaric acid.

This whole set of compounds has several medicinal properties, so its intake is recommended by health professionals.

The benefits of watercress

Firstly, it helps to unclog the airways due to its expectorant properties. Due to this quality, its moderate consumption helps to fluidize excess mucus that obstructs the respiratory tract and is generated by the flu .



In addition, its anti-inflammatory compounds also positively influence this process. Its assimilation helps to reduce the irritation of the bronchi, which reduces the difficulties in expectoration.

In this context, one of the main nutrients in watercress is vitamin C, recognized for its ability to strengthen the body’s defenses.

Specifically, this nutrient stimulates the functions of leukocytes, which play an important role in the immune system’s response against pathogens. On the other hand, it has antiviral and antioxidant properties that also help regulate immune functions.

How to prepare watercress syrup to relieve the flu?

To prepare one of the most effective natural remedies that relieve flu symptoms, you will need 1 tablespoon of water (15 ml), 3 tablespoons of sugar (45 g) and 1/2 cup of watercress juice (100 ml) .

Its elaboration will begin by moistening the sugar with water and placing it on a slow fire. As soon as it boils, add the watercress juice over the sugar syrup.

This should be mixed for another 5 minutes and then consume 4 tablespoons to relieve flu symptoms.

