What superfood improves eyesight? Meet the goji berry

What superfood improves eyesight? One of the most important ways to take care of our health is our food. Having a balanced diet and combining it with regular exercise, sleeping well or staying away from addictions will make it more feasible for us to have good health.

But in addition to a balanced diet and a good routine, there are some superfoods that can improve our diet and the functions of our body. One such case is that of goji barry berries. It is a fruit that has very complete health benefits.



Research carried out in the United States has shown that eating a small portion of dried Goji berries will help prevent age-related macular degeneration . This means that it will help to reduce the Visual impairment . This benefit will start to be noticed between the ages of 45 and 65, which is when people’s vision problems begin.

This superfood improves eyesight. How?

Goji berries have lutein and zeaxanthin, which are like sunscreen for your eyes. Therefore, a large amount of lutein and zeaxanthin in the retina will generate more protection. “Our study found that even in normal, healthy eyes, these optical pigments can be increased with a small daily serving of these fruits,” said the study leader.

In addition, they recognized that as extra benefits, we can consider that Goji berries have great antioxidant power and good fiber content. Berries are known to strengthen the immune system, protect eyesight, lower cholesterol, promote weight loss, reduce stress, and prevent premature aging.



