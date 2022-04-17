WhatsApp announces reactions with emojis in messages and community creation

WhatsApp announced this Thursday, 14, a series of changes to the platforms. One of them is a new community building feature, which will only be available after Election 2022.

The new functionality will allow groups with more people than the platform’s current limit of 256 users. Admins will have new features such as sending messages to all communities and managing group membership.

According to an institutional message on the WhatsApp website, despite the creation of the resource, communities will be “naturally private”. For this reason, end-to-end encryption will continue to be ensured in the application.

Availability after elections

The functionality will be made available after the elections. This decision came after the possibility had faced fear and criticism of the potential for the dissemination of disinformation in this year’s election.

Research has shown how Whatsapp was a channel for the dissemination of false content in the 2018 elections. This phenomenon raised concerns of the Electoral Justice in that dispute.

A report of mass shooting on the platform gave rise to an inquiry at the Superior Electoral Court, which ended up not finding evidence of the practice. Faced with the concern of the Electoral Justice, Whatsapp informed that it would not launch the new tool before the electoral process.

Reactions, files and calls

WhatsApp also announced changes to existing groups. a tool of emoji reactions, like on Facebook, it will be inserted so that people can position themselves on messages. Administrators will also be able to delete messages.

In addition, it will be possible to share files with up to 2 GB. It will be possible to make audio chat rooms with up to 32 people.

