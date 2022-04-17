Which is the healthiest chocolate and which is the least suitable?

If you are one of those chocoholics who panics when you think about stopping eating this delicacy, know that it is possible to continue eating your favorite candy, as long as you follow some important recommendations.

First, you need to understand what the real health benefits of chocolate are and you need to be able to identify the criteria to follow when purchasing the product.

Before choosing the best chocolate, it is important to understand the benefits that this food produces in the body.

Why eating chocolate is good for your health

Chocolate is a food that produces anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and vasodilating action, due to its phenolic elements and its amount of cocoa. Cocoa is responsible for giving the most bitter taste in food.

In moderate amounts, chocolate can benefit in several ways, such as:

Improve mood: due to its composition of theobromine, caffeine and tyramine, the latter is a precursor substance of tryptophan, which triggers serotonin that affects mood. Furthermore:

Prevents thrombosis: chocolate is able to improve blood flow, preventing diseases such as thrombosis.

Helps regulate cholesterol: because it contains antioxidant elements, chocolate helps balance “bad” cholesterol levels.

Prevents anemia: not by chance, but because it contains iron in its composition, chocolate has a positive action in preventing anemia.

Reduces the risks of diabetes: Chocolate helps to reduce the risks of diabetes.

Prevents degenerative diseases: thanks to theobromine compounds that help with blood flow. In addition to having selenium that improves cognition and memory.

Regulates the gut: due to its amounts of flavonoids and catechins that stimulate good bacteria, assuming a probiotic effect, contributing to gut health.

Improves inflammation: because it contains antioxidants that fight free radicals that are substances that cause premature aging.

Reduces blood pressure: by exerting a vasodilator function, it can help in the production of nitric oxide that favors the relaxation of the vessels, this helps to reduce blood pressure.

Helps in weight loss: because cocoa produces greater satiety and helps in the synthesis of fat absorption.

But, how to make the best choice of chocolate and which chocolate is the least suitable?

To choose the best chocolate for you to consume with peace of mind, consider these tips:

Always choose chocolates with more than 70% cocoa in their chemical composition;

Do not buy options that have saccharin, cyclamate and aspartame described on the package;

Always choose options with less sugar;

For the best choice of eggs, choose those that contain dried fruits and nuts in the filling;

Do not choose options that have weird names in their composition, because most of the time, they are preservatives that are very bad for your health.

Do not buy chocolates that have hydrogenated fat, as they are the same things as trans fats, which cause serious harm to the body.

If you are going to buy chocolate for children, choose options with 50% cocoa, keeping in mind that the ideal would be 70%, but as they are very bitter, children will not like it.

Therefore, the best choice of chocolate are chocolates with more than 70% cocoa in their composition. If you find it too bitter, you can choose 50% options, as they are the second least bad option for your health.



However, milk type chocolates, or white chocolate and other options are not conducive to regular consumption.

But keep in mind that to really make the right choice, it is advisable to consult your doctor or nutritionist to confirm whether or not you can make the consumption.