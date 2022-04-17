WHO monitors cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children

Credit: disclosure

The World Health Organization announced this Friday (15) that it monitors cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children in Europe.

According to the entity, until April 8, 74 cases were reported in the United Kingdom, ten of them in Scotland.

There are also reports of three confirmed cases in Spain and at least six, under investigation, in Ireland.

According to the WHO, it is “very likely” that more cases of the disease will be diagnosed in the coming days.

Laboratory tests ruled out the possibility that the disease was caused by the already known hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, E and D (when applicable).

Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease include high levels of liver enzymes, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In the UK, the disease has been detected in children aged 1 to 10 years. Six patients underwent liver transplantation. So far, there are no reports of deaths from the disease.

The WHO also informs that there are reports of “several cases” of the new disease in children infected with the new coronavirus and / or adenovirus, although the role of these viruses in pathogenesis (mechanism by which the disease develops) is still unclear.

“WHO is closely monitoring the situation with other member states and the UK and partners for cases with similar profiles,” reads a WHO note urging members of the organization to be vigilant and report similar cases.

