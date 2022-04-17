Why does the date of Easter change each year? Answer is in astronomy – 04/15/2022

Easter always happens on a Sunday, but the celebration rarely falls on the same calendar date over the years. And do you know why? Despite being a religious holiday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the date is mobile and governed by science. More specifically, by astronomy.

The celebration can vary within a period of more than a month, between March 22 and April 25. This year, for example, Easter takes place this Sunday (17). Last year it fell on April 4th. In 2021, it was on the 12th of April.

How is the date set?

The calculation is far-fetched: Easter must take place on the first Sunday after the full moon following the March equinox (spring, in the Northern Hemisphere; Autumn, in the Southern Hemisphere).

In 2022, the equinox happened on the 20th, when autumn began here. As already predicted, the Moon will enter its full phase this Saturday (16). Therefore, the 17th was “chosen” to host the celebration.

Pesach (also known as Jewish Passover), which marks the liberation of the Hebrew people from slavery in Egypt, crossing the Red Sea towards the Promised Land, is also governed by the same logic of astronomical events: eight days of commemoration, in the week of the first Full moon after the equinox.

This is because the Hebrews followed a lunisolar calendar, based on the movements of the Sun and Moon, with months and years of variable duration. In 2022, the Jewish Passover begins at sunset this Friday (15th), and goes until sunset of the following Saturday (23).

The New Testament of the Bible says that Jesus died crucified on a Friday (Holy) and resurrected on a Sunday, precisely during Pesach. The Catholic Church wanted to preserve this relationship with Judaism, which is why Easter, unlike other dates like Christmas, does not happen on a fixed day.

Thus, at the same time, Jews and Christians commemorated, in their own way, a “passage” (from slavery to freedom; from life to death). It is also a way of associating the date with the renewal of nature itself, after the harsh winters of the Northern Hemisphere, with the arrival of spring, its milder temperatures and flowers.

exceptions

The rule has only one “scientific flaw”, so to speak. Theoretically, the “Easter Full Moon” is the first after the March equinox — which, astronomically speaking, can vary between the 19th and 21st.

But in 2019, for example, there was one exception: both the equinox and the full moon happened on March 20. By logic, Easter should already be on the following Sunday (March 24), but it was celebrated only on April 21.

This is because the Ecclesiastical Calendar, created by the Catholic Church and based solely on the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun, fixes the first equinox of the year on March 21, regardless of astronomical variations — at the time, Roman science was not that advanced. enough to detect these slight changes accurately.

But in light of current knowledge, we know that all of the March equinoxes between 2007 and the end of the 21st century (2100) actually happen on the 19th or 20th.

The last time Easter fell on March 22 (the earliest possible date if the full moon happens to be a Saturday 3/21) was in 1818, and that won’t be repeated until 2285. In fact, the most recent year in that it was celebrated in a month of March was in 2016, on the 27th.

The earliest Easter of the 21st century took place in 2008, on the 233rd; which happens again only in 2160. And the latest will happen on April 25 (the last possible day) of 2038; after that only in 2190.

In short, Christian Easter is always celebrated on the first Sunday after a full moon that happens from March 21st. Another important rule is: if the full moon occurs on a Sunday, Easter will be on the following Sunday.

And the Carnival?

The day of Carnival, which also varies from year to year, is governed by the date of Easter. After the Catholic celebration is defined, seven weeks are reckoned back, fixing Carnival.

The two events are linked by Lent, a period of 44 days between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, marked by fasting, works of charity and penance, in the Christian tradition.

*With information from Tilt, Astronomy Trek and EarthSky.