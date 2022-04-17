Woman sees leg necrosis after injuring her foot and fighting for nine days for care in SP: ‘true neglect’ | More health

A 59-year-old woman with diabetes is at risk of losing half of her right leg due to a foot injury. The patient, who prefers not to be identified, waited for nine days in a health unit in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, until she was transferred to another that could perform the necessary treatment. In the meantime, three of her fingers had necrosed.

The victim’s daughter told the g1, This Sunday (17), the patient was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Guarujá on April 7 with a foot injury. The family points out that, as she is diabetic, the patient’s healing rate is low. Therefore, it was necessary for her to receive adequate treatment as soon as possible, which did not happen.

According to the family, the situation to which the patient was subjected reveals a “true neglect”. While waiting for a place at Santo Amaro Hospital, which serves the Unified Health System (SUS), the patient’s right foot wound developed an infection and quickly worsened.

“Doctors said there was nothing to be done”, revealed the daughter.

Without adequate treatment, the patient’s foot began to show necrosis. She started with one toe, and when the spot finally came out the patient had three toes fully necrotic, and part of the condition spread across her foot. To the g1the daughter described that the limb odor became unbearable.

2 of 3 Necrosis spread quickly on diabetic patient’s foot — Photo: Personal Archive Necrosis spread quickly on diabetic patient’s foot — Photo: Personal Archive

“She needs to have the surgery urgently,” he says.

After nine days hospitalized and waiting for a vacancy in the second hospital, the Municipal Health Department of Guarujá reported, on Friday afternoon (16), that the transfer of the patient was released. The family confirmed that on the evening of the same day the relative was transferred.

Despite the relief that the vacancy was released, the patient’s daughter says that, due to the evolution of the wound, the concern was no longer whether her mother would amputate a toe or not, but whether her right foot would have to be amputated, or half of it. of the leg.

The family says that the patient will undergo tests to determine how much of her right leg will be amputated. “The health system is going through a complicated moment and those who ‘pay the duck’ are the ones who need it most”, he vents.

3 of 3 Wound started on the sole of the foot after the patient stepped on something — Photo: Personal Archive Wound started on the sole of the foot after the patient stepped on something — Photo: Personal Archive