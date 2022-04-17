Woman suffers fall at work and ends up discovering something terrible

Karen Beardmorea 50-year-old woman who lives in derbyshireat the United Kingdomand works as a mechanical engineering assistant, had an accident at work that ended up revealing something serious.

According to information, Karen fell from a ladder with a height of 2 meters and because of this, she underwent chest and back examinations. And, after the respective analyses, it turned out that she has a serious cancer in her lung that is in stage 4, that is, advancing and with minimal chances of cure.

In an interview, Tammy, 27, who is Beardmore’s daughter, stressed that this has been a very difficult time. See after the highlight what she said:

“It started in November last year. When she had her chest and back exams done. They found that she had small cell lung cancer. Since then, she has gone through a lot of chemotherapy, 40 rounds of chest and preventative radiation to the skull, all with many complications and side effects. It has generally been very, very difficult.”

During their conversation, Karen’s daughter added that at first the mother’s biggest concern was losing her hair, but that she has now faced several other complications from the treatment and the disease.

Finally, in order to pay for the treatment and help the mother, the children opened a virtual fundraiser.

Another unusual case from real life

Young man is considered dead by family, but police discover he was sleeping Playback – Twitter

Renzo, as a young Argentine student is called, had his story resonated on social media, after he was considered dead by his family, but in the end they discovered that he was just sleeping. Shall we understand better?

In his post on Twitter, the young man explained that he went to live in the city of Cordoba to study and the night before everything happened, he asked his mother to contact him at 8 am because he was going to have breakfast with his friends.

The big problem with the young

Renzo forgot to tell his mother that he was studying until 5 am and ended up not listening to the alarm clocks. So, desperate with the situation, the young man’s family decides to call the authorities…

Check out the rest of the news by clicking here!