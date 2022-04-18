9 best apps to say Happy Easter

The year 2022 continues at a fast pace and Easter was not long in coming. The date, celebrated in both Christian and Jewish traditions, is no longer just a religious symbol to also be a time for exchanging chocolate eggs.

The treats, delivered by the Easter Bunny, were created in children’s stories from the 18th century. But the date also commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the commemoration of the liberation of the Jews from Egypt.

Whatever the symbolism of this holiday is for you, how about taking the opportunity to send a personalized message to your friends and family? tilt tested the best apps for Android or iOS and explains what each one offers best:

Easter messages: app tips

Holidays Images (Android)

This app can be considered a wild card and is one of my favorite apps from this selection. In it, you will find more than a thousand images of various commemorative dates. The application has a very easy and intuitive navigation. To select the message, access the main menu and choose the desired celebration. Opt for “Easter 15/04”.

Image: Reproduction

Ready Messaging (iOS)

If you’re not creative enough to send a nice text this Easter, this app will give you some inspiration. There are more than 20 thousand ready-made phrases, waiting to be used on your social networks. As they are divided into categories, look for the Easter texts.

You can also add a nice background image to match the text before sharing it with friends and family.

Image: Reproduction

Messages, Phrases and Status (Android)

This app is quite straightforward in its proposal. Select a beautiful Easter message, then make a custom image to share with your family. There are dozens of special texts, which can be customized with different background images, fonts and colors. Creativity is the limit.

Image: Reproduction

Audio Ready Messaging Free – To Emote is To Love (Android)

How about innovating a little this Easter and, instead of sending text messages or images, you send an affectionate audio to your contacts? This app has hundreds of voice recordings, with musical backgrounds and varied themes.

Select the Easter-themed messages, listen to the available options and send the one you like best. There are audio options with male and female voices.

Easter message 4 Image: Reproduction

Happy Easter – Greeting Cards, Wallpaper and Messages (iOS)

Most likely, you are already used to dragging to the side thanks to social networks of love relationships. Therefore, this app will be very easy to navigate. Swipe left or right to choose the perfect Easter card for you, until you find one you like. The cards are mostly in Portuguese. You will definitely match one of them.

Image: Reproduction

Happy Easter Images Messages (iOS)

In addition to texts in Portuguese, this app offers messaging options in English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Hindi. There are several options for you to select from, but be careful when sharing the message directly, as the app sends a standard message with a link to download it. You wouldn’t want your friends to realize that this is a finished text, would you?

Image: Reproduction

Happy Easter (Android)

This app has a wide variety of messages in Portuguese, with background images that refer to Easter. Photos are listed from newest to oldest, also showing the number of views for each text. This can be useful if you don’t want to send a very common message to your friends.

Image: Reproduction

Happy Easter! (Android)

An option for those who want to get straight to the point. In this app, you will find a collection of festive images that you can share with your friends. There are messages of a religious nature, but there are also classic ones with Easter eggs and the bunny. It’s your choice!

Image: Reproduction

Happy Easter Frames – Create Album (iOS)

This application is for those who like to customize their own photos when sending a message on commemorative dates. There are dozens of Easter themed frames, with the possibility of writing a personalized text. The great charm lies in the stylized letters — forget the classic Arial, Comic Sans and Times New Roman.