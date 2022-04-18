Americana city hall closes Covid PS after decrease in cases

Now, screening will be carried out at the reception of the Municipal Hospital, and cases of flu symptoms will be directed to orthopedics.



The unit had been deployed to patients with flu-like symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020 – Photo: Marcelo Rocha / O Liberal



The Prefecture of Americana closed, last Friday, the PS (Emergency Room) dedicated to the care of suspicious cases of Covid-19 at the Municipal Hospital Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi. The unit had been deployed to patients with flu-like symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

According to a note from the administration, the unification of the reception of the PS for all calls takes place after the decrease in the number of suspected cases of coronavirus. Americana recorded 7,438 cases this year in January, 3,687 in February and 990 in March. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the municipality accounts for 37,797 occurrences.

Now, when passing through the reception, the patient diagnosed with flu syndrome is referred to the orthopedics sector, being separated from the other cases. “It is noteworthy that this procedure has authorization from the Surveillance and is in accordance with the current moment of the pandemic”, brought a note from the prefecture.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

According to infectious disease specialist Arnaldo Gouveia Junior, the measure makes sense, as it is no longer justified to have physical space and teams of doctors and nurses dedicated only to these cases.

“When you set up a respiratory emergency room, you have a group just to serve this population, that is, you take these professionals out of general care. This makes sense when you have enough movement to keep these people going, otherwise you’ll be left with the team idle and the others overloaded. In recent weeks, the movement of respiratory disease has dropped a lot,” she explained.

Also according to the doctor, at the end of the year the city recorded an outbreak of Covid and flu, but now it is maintaining a space in cases.

On the emergence of new strains of the virus, the doctor explained that Covid-19 does not go away. “I believe that periodically there will be an increase in cases, but nothing compared to the last two years. People are getting it, they are getting immunized. The virus changes, it becomes milder”.