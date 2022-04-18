Covid: Queiroga announces the end of the Public Health Emergency in Brazil | coronavirus

Walterson Rosa/MS Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga

The Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga announced this Sunday, in a speech on national television, the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) in the country. According to Queiroga, the decision was made possible thanks to the improvement in the pandemic scenario, the wide vaccination rate and the service capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS). In the coming days, there will be a normative act officializing the decision.

However, the minister stressed that this does not mean the end of Covid-19 and stated that the Ministry of Health will remain vigilant to adopt the necessary actions to ensure the health of Brazilians.

Public Health Emergency of National Importance

The decision announced this Sunday comes after weeks of pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro, as shown by columnist Lauro Jardim, who also advanced the news this Sunday. Bolsonaro wanted the Ministry of Health to decree the “end of the pandemic”. However, this can only be done by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) was decreed in 2020 and enabled a series of actions, from the emergency approval of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 to labor benefits. Therefore, the impact of the measure announced this Sunday goes far beyond Health.

Check out the full statement below:

Goodnight!

Since the beginning of 2020, the world has faced the biggest health emergency in history: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6 million people.

I express our solidarity with the families of the victims and those who still suffer from the consequences of this disease. We feel all the losses, but with the strength of our Unified Health System – the SUS, we saved many lives.

I thank the doctors, who, with the autonomy defended by the Federal Government, used the best of science in favor of patients, as well as all the health professionals who tirelessly fought against this disease.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, strengthened the Unified Health System, with the expansion of surveillance capacity, expansion of primary and specialized health care.

More than BRL 100 billion were earmarked exclusively for the fight against the pandemic, in addition to more than BRL 492 billion for regular health financing since 2020.

Brazil carries out the largest vaccination campaign in its history. More than 476 million vaccines have already been distributed, all acquired by the Ministry of Health. Today, more than 73% of the Brazilian population has completed the vaccination schedule and more than 71 million have received the booster dose. We have vaccines available and Brazilians freely access this public policy.

Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the assistance capacity of the SUS, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance – ESPIN.

In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision.

This measure, however, does not mean the end of Covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to take all necessary actions to ensure the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution.

In short, health is a right for all and a duty of the State.

Nobody will be left behind.

I wish you all a happy easter.

God bless our Brazil.