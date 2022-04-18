Deadline for submission of documentation for the selection of Health ends tomorrow

Required documentation can be delivered to Sesau’s headquarters. Four hundred and twenty-six professionals were summoned for this occasion.

The State Department of Health (Sesau) extended to Tuesday (19) the deadline for nurses and nursing technicians approved in the selective folder to deliver the required documentation. Delivery can be made at Sesau’s headquarters (180 Madrid street, Aeroporto district), in the morning.

According to the General Coordination of Work Management and Health Education, there are 426 professionals summoned, of which 137 are nurses, 10 are PwD nurses (Persons with Disabilities), 255 Nursing technicians and 24 PwD Nursing technicians.

The ordinance summoning those approved in the selection of Health is available on the Sesau website.

The successful candidate must submit the following documents: