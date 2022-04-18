End of emergency in Brazil contradicts WHO consensus and US strategy – 04/18/2022

The Brazilian government’s decision to decree the end of the national emergency of covid-19 comes days after a meeting in which the world’s leading scientists unanimously declared that the pandemic is still a reality and that it is not the time to speak. the end of the international emergency. It still contradicts the strategy of Joe Biden, in the USA, who has just extended measures to control and use the mask for another three months.

For the WHO Emergency Committee, covid-19 is still “an extraordinary event that continues to negatively affect the health of populations around the world, poses an ongoing risk of international spread and interference with international traffic, and requires an international response. coordinate”.

The decision means that, at least for the next three months, there will be no change in the WHO’s position and that the international emergency follows. Leading more than 30 experts, the Committee’s chairman, Didier Houssin, admitted during the meeting that he is “concerned about the growing fatigue among communities around the world in response to the pandemic and the challenges posed by the lack of trust in scientific guidance and in the governments”.

On Sunday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the national health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic. He stated that in the coming days he will edit a normative act to close Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance). However, he stressed that the measure does not mean the end of the disease.

Sources at the WHO told the column that the unpredictability of the virus is the main reason for the agency’s caution. “There is still no clarity about the evolution of the virus,” explained a senior source at the agency.

WHO respects the sovereignty of governments. But less than a week before Brazil’s decision, the WHO Committee recognized that SARS-CoV-2 continues to have an unpredictable viral evolution, which is exacerbated by its wide circulation and intense human transmission, as well as widespread introduction. of infections in a number of animal species with potential for the establishment of animal reservoirs ».

“SARS-COV-2 continues to cause high levels of morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable human populations. In this context, the Committee raised concerns that inappropriate use of antivirals could lead to the emergence of drug-resistant variants,” he said. .

Committee members acknowledged the national, regional and global capacity to respond to the pandemic context, but “note with concern » that some governments have “relaxed” control measures and “reduced testing, thus impacting the global ability to monitor the evolution of the disease”. virus”.

“The Committee also noted with concern the inconsistency of global COVID-19 requirements for international travel and the negative impact that inadequate measures can have on all forms of international travel. In this context, the Committee noted that providing vaccination to high-risk groups of international travelers on arrival could be considered a means of mitigating the risk of serious illness or death due to COVID-19 among these individuals.”

In this context, the Committee emphasized the importance of maintaining measures against covid to protect vulnerable populations. “States parties are advised to regularly adjust their response strategies, monitoring their epidemiological situation (including through the use of rapid tests), assessing their health system capacity,” he insisted.

In the scientists’ assessment, governments need to prepare for “future scenarios with the assistance of WHO and continue to robustly use essential tools (eg vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics)”.

Against this backdrop, the Committee agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a global emergency and advised the WHO to maintain such status, which the agency followed.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the organization, heeded the suggestion and issued a new series of recommendations to governments.

In one of them, the agency asks the authorities to “strengthen the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, updating the national preparedness and response plans, according to the priorities and potential scenarios outlined in the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) of the WHO 2022”.

Biden extends emergency by another three months

The decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government on the pandemic also contradicts the direction the US has taken in relation to the disease. The two countries lead in the number of deaths from covid-19.

Last Wednesday, the US government decided to extend the health emergency for another three months, thus allowing citizens to continue being tested and receiving treatment for free.

In the US, a public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020. Since then, it has been renewed every quarter.

The government has paid for tests, vaccines and certain treatments. The White House even required insurance to cover the full cost of testing and vaccines, using emergency public health funding.

But when the public health emergency expires, the plans will have to bear certain costs themselves. The fear is that millions of people could lose access to certain services.