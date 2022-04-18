Face-to-face classes and tests caused a panic crisis in a school in Recife – 04/17/2022

“It looked like a post-apocalyptic scene. I’ve never seen anything like it.” The outburst comes from a 17-year-old girl, a student at a state school in Recife, about scenes seen by students and employees of the Escola de Referência em Ensino Médio Ageu Magalhães.

Twenty-six of the more than 500 students had an anxiety attack in the early afternoon of April 8 and required medical attention. Shortness of breath, crying crisis, sweating and tachycardia were the main symptoms presented by the adolescents.

Six ambulances from Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were sent to the school, in the neighborhood of Casa Amarela. The young people were treated lying on the patio floor, on the grass and on chairs. None of them needed to be hospitalized. The school is full-time and students stay in the unit from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

“Everything was normal in the morning. When the lunch break started, we went downstairs. I was having lunch and I saw the first people feeling sick. I thought it was food poisoning”, detailed the third year student.

The scenes reported by students and recorded in videos that circulated on social networks reveal a panic scenario. “They released us after the test and when I left the school was already in chaos. There were many people passed out and others crying. At the time, I had no reaction”, added the student, who showed no symptoms.

The Secretary of Education and Sports stated that there was a crisis of collective anxiety. A 1st year student would have felt sick inside the classroom, before taking a test. She lost consciousness and was taken by her classmates to the school office, when they noticed that she was not getting better. This information won the high school hallways and other teenagers began to despair.

The students were in exam week, which, according to teenagers interviewed by TAB, may have contributed to the onset of symptoms. For almost two years, classes were not taking place in person. With the reduction in confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19, students returned to classrooms on February 3.

“I liked coming back, but I think that sometimes they put too much pressure and forget that, despite being students, we also have problems”, pointed out the teenager.

At the age of 16 and in the 3rd year of high school, a student at Ageu Magalhães says that her friends were among those seen by the medical service. She also stayed at school to support her classmates. “I was desperate with that scene inside the school. I saw a lot of fainting, desperate people and people having crises. My friends felt sick too, but I didn’t. I didn’t go home because there were a lot of people feeling sick, and others started to feel sick too So, I had to stay to help. It was horrible. I really believe it was an anxiety crisis, tests were happening that week”, highlighted the young woman.

Next to the Ageu Magalhães School is the Dom Bosco State Technical School. Both are full-time. On Tuesday (12), the bus stops near the two schools were full in the late afternoon. A Dom Bosco student, a 16-year-old teenager, said that a 15-year-old friend was among the victims. “Since classes started, we have a lot of activities to do. Before, we were at home and did everything on the internet. Now it got very busy”, he said.

Bus stop serving the exits of Dom Bosco and Ageu Magalhães schools, in Recife Image: Wagner Oliveira/UOL

Despair of a Mother

Many students of the School Ageu Magalhães live close to the school. This proximity meant that some parents arrived at the place when the students were still being attended by Samu. This was the case of the mother of a 15-year-old girl, a 1st year student. she told the TAB the moments of despair experienced that Friday afternoon.

“I found out that my daughter was feeling sick because a friend of hers called me saying. I ran there and found my daughter lying on the grass, not breathing properly”, said the teenager’s mother.

The student had spoken to her mother around 12 noon while she was having lunch. Until then, according to the mother, everything was calm. In the afternoon, the news arrived. “I received the call around 4 pm and when I arrived at school there were already six ambulances from Samu and part of the avenue where the school is located was closed”, she said.

One of Samu’s professionals talked to the student’s mother about the service. “The paramedic said my daughter had low saturation and sweating, but she didn’t get to go on oxygen like other teenagers. I spent about 20 minutes with her at school and then we went home. She got better.”

The teenager still has crying spells at home and is having trouble sleeping. Her mother, as well as other students, complain about the teaching unit’s workload. “Students who are in the 1st year have nine hours of classes every day. It’s a very demanding pace for them, who previously had a maximum of five hours of classes a day. with the students’ heads, especially the younger ones”, said the young woman’s mother.

The Health Department of Recife reported that it sent 16 professionals in six ambulances and two motorcycles of the Samu Metropolitano to attend to 26 students from a state school and that they identified symptoms without seriousness.

Adolescents are cared for in the courtyard of the Ageu Magalhães school, after a collective anxiety crisis Image: Reproduction

support for students

Management, teachers and other staff at Escola Ageu Magalhães welcomed the students with conversations and welcome back to school after the episode of collective anxiety. Students only had classes until Wednesday (13), due to the Easter holiday.

For the manager of the North Regional of the Department of Education, Neusa Pontes, the long period in which young people were away from school may have hampered this face-to-face return.

“Since returning, even in the hybrid format, we have been working with students on these issues. Last week this situation occurred

which actually started from a crisis of anxiety, from a student’s anguish. So, it was like a domino effect, one getting sick after seeing the other sick too,” said Neusa.

The manager also said that the students were in the assessment week, the first since the return to face-to-face classes. “This already generates a certain anguish, a certain anxiety and even more after the period of isolation”, added the manager.

Samu was activated as soon as several students began to report shortness of breath, body tremors and crying spells. Some students were so nervous they couldn’t even call their parents. “School management saw that it was a health issue and not a school situation that could be resolved. The health system was activated and the vehicles arrived immediately”, highlighted Neusa.

“We are now all working together in this support and protection network to find strategies that can prevent situations like these from happening again”, concluded Neusa Pontes. A meeting between parents and the school board is scheduled for next week.

A third-year student suggests that the school regularly hold lectures with students to talk about anxiety. “If those responsible stopped focusing on the demands for the results of our study and brought lectures on mental health, it would help a lot. Currently, these conversations only happen in the month of September, which is the month of combating suicide”, charged the teenager.

Image: Wagner Oliveira/UOL

therapy as help

An anxiety specialist, psychologist Larissa Alves explained that the symptoms presented by students can arise from fear, doubt or expectation about something. “Anxiety carries a message of imbalance in the body and tries to protect us before something goes wrong. This cycle is composed of anxious thoughts that believe that the worst will happen. It is a cognitive distortion that generates physical reactions such as lack of breath, tremor, palpitation and excessive crying, for example”, he pointed out.

Also according to the psychologist, we are reaping the consequences of the pandemic, which presents emotional instability in adults and adolescents. “After almost two years of isolation, we live a social readaptation involving insecurity, fear and doubt. The return to classes, tests, charges and possible losses, can trigger emotional triggers that generate anxiety”, she highlighted.