Free Fire: Codes for today, Monday, April 18, 2022

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Free Fire: Codes for today, Monday, April 18, 2022 3 Views

We already know all Free Fire codes for today, Monday, April 18, 2022see below.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games in March available for iOS and Android mobile devices.


–Continues after advertising–

The game offers free reward codes every dayit’s always amazing to receive a reward for free, something that is really possible in Free Fire without players actually having to spend diamonds (in-game currency).

Garena Free Fire: Reward Codes Monday, April 18

To make life easier for all those survivors who are eager to get their hands on some free rewards like pets, characters and costume packs, here is a complete list of Garena Free Fire redemption codes players can use today.

    • FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
    • 22NS-M7UG-SZM7
    • FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
    • FIH8-FS76-F5TR
    • TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
    • FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
    • F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
    • DM7Z-79JE-A896
    • 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
    • Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
    • TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
    • MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
    • WCME-RVCM-USZ9
    • 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
    • TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
    • 6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
    • CT5D-RFEV-RB45
    • FFGB-VIXS-AI24
    • FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
    • FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
    • NTJY-KHIB-87V6
    • MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
    • X99T-K56X-DJ4X
    • SARG-886A-V5GR
    • 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Bundles
    • J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P – Bundles
    • WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q – Bundles
    • GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ – Bundles
    • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Bundles
    • B3G7-A22T-WDR7 – Bundles
    • XFF7-MUY4-ME6S – Bundles
    • C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G – Bundles
    • 265R-3F4R-GTB
    • JBIV-87D6-S5WR
    • M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
    • 7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
    • UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
    • F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
    • J098-7FYE-H4N5

Latest Free Fire Redemption Code

  • DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • SDAWR88YO16UB – Free DJ Alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW- Titian brand gun skins
  • FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC
  • JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D
  • RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E
  • RFTC-GXIB-ERH5
  • JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V
  • BHXD-ET4G-5TBN
  • BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
  • SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW – TITitian branded gun skins
  • MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma’s Character
  • MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Reload
  • ADERT8BHKPOU – Clothing
  • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
  • DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
  • 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box 4x MP40
  • 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
  • FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack
  • FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death Eye Weapons Loot Box
  • FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Loot Box
  • FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 point bonus
  • FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Points Bonus
  • FFMC-2SJL-KXSB – 2x Scorching Sand Weapons Loot Box
  • FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain
  • C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box
  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Pack (7D)
  • FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapons Loot Box
  • ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x New Year’s Weapon Loot Box MP40
  • FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL – Triple Captain Power-up
  • F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Free Fire Reward Codes for Today, April 15th – Updated!. Keep checking this page as we will update more FF codes for you to redeem in a few minutes.

Other free content and tips for Garena Free Fire

Before finishing with all the Free Fire codes of this Monday, March 21, 2022, in the following guide we detail the best setting for automatic headshot shots and how to make your nick invisible so that no user knows your name in games. We also tell you how to get memory fragments. Remember that Free Fire has a new weekly schedule with a toxic skull and an elite pass. Finally, there’s still time to enjoy this week’s Weekly Agenda featuring Killer Tower and Hunter’s Blade.


–Continues after advertising–

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

You will also enjoy reading:

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Babylon’s Fall registers less than 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall continues to struggle and about a month after launch, the number of players …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved