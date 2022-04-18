French take to the streets against Marine Le Pen

Thousands of people participated on Saturday (16.Apr.2022) in acts against the French candidate Marine Le Pen (National Group). Demonstrations were recorded in at least 30 cities in France. She is running in the presidential election with the current French chief executive, Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the March!). THE 2nd round of the election is scheduled for April 24th.

The Interior Ministry speaks of 22,800 protesters. Organizers said the protests were attended by 150,000 people.

According to Reuters, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful. The agency spoke with the president of SOS Racism, Dominique Sopo. The group – along with others from human rights, trade unions and associations – called for the protests. “If the radical right is in power, we will see a major collapse of the democratic, anti-racism and progressive camps.”, declared.

As in 2017, France is divided between Macron’s and Le Pen’s projects, now “more serene” and supposedly less acidic than in the last election.

In this election, Le Pen left the right-wing radicalization to the Reconquista candidate, Eric Zemmourwho came out of the 1st round with 7.1% of the votes. “I’m tired of the noise and the fury”told the newspaper in February Le Figaro.

In some cities, there were also demonstrations against Macron.

“People need to realize that, despite their anger at Emmanuel Macron and his policies, there is no equivalence between a liberal and conservative candidate and a candidate of the radical right.,” Sopo told Reuters.

Macron held a rally in Marseille. To those present, he said that the right represented by Le Pen is “a risk” to France.

In the 1st round, Macron received 27.85% of the votes against 23.15% for Le Pen. Ipsos-Sopra-Steria Survey (intact – 2 MB) released on Saturday (Apr 16) indicates that the current president has 55.5% of the voting intentions against 44.5% for Le Pen.

The survey was commissioned by the newspaper Land Parisien. 1,676 voters over the age of 18 were interviewed and registered on the French electoral rolls from 14 to 16 April.

Watch videos of the demonstrations posted on social media:

