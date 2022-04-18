Health Department confirms first case of deltacron in RS in patient from Cruz Alta | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department (SES) confirmed, this Saturday (16), the first case of deltacron in Rio Grande do Sul. The name is given to the recombination between the delta and omicron variants of concern (VOC) of Sars-CoV-2, but it is not a new VOC.

The sample is from a patient from Cruz Alta, in the Northwest of the state, collected on February 11 and sequenced at the State Health Surveillance Center (Cevs). The epidemiological investigation and contact tracing conducted by the State and Municipal Surveillance did not identify possible contacts of the patient, and no travel history was identified either.

“We continue to monitor, as it is not possible to say whether this combination is more transmissible or the effects caused, but it is important to reinforce the importance of hand hygiene habits and, in case of symptoms, use masks”, warns the director of CEVS, Cynthia Molina Bastos.

Covid-19: what is deltacron

In total, the state has 2,308,860 known cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. This Saturday, more 462 infected.

The number of people with the virus active in the body and who are recovering is 9,552, that is, 0.4% of the total cases. Another 2,259,977 people are considered recovered (97.9%). The apparent fatality rate, which is the proportion of deaths among known cases, is 1.7%.

The daily average of cases closed with 1,750 new known infections. The change from two weeks ago, when it was at 2,475, leaves the indicator with -29% and returns to fall. See the chart below.

The SES also identified more five deaths by coronavirus in the last 24 hours. They took place, however, between March 25 and April 14.

Thus, Rio Grande do Sul has, throughout the pandemic, 39,205 victims of the disease.

THE moving average of deaths lowered more 51% compared to two weeks ago, and it has seven deaths a day on average in this one. And the lowest rate in three months. See the chart.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in Rio Grande do Sul dropped once again and is 66%, with 1,715 patients in 2,602 spaces. With Covid, however, they are 76 confirmed and 53 suspectedlevels that refer to April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Therefore, most recent hospitalizations are not for Covid. The proportion of people with a positive or suspected severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) result is 7% of the total number of patients admitted to intensive care.

We already clinical bedsaccording to the most recent update, 215 patients are confirmed and 78 are suspected of having Covid.

Among the private beds, the vacancies in the segment that are occupied dropped to 80%. Canoas, Novo Hamburgo, Uruguaiana and Lajeado are the Covid regions that have overcrowded private beds. In the others, although some operate above 80%, there are no excess patients.

Since Tuesday, SES considers complete vaccination schedule people with the updated booster dose. Then, the state adds 4,641,670 peoplei.e, 40.4% of the population, with the scheme with three doses or two for those who received the first one from Janssen. In addition, another 170,900 additional doses were administered to people with low immunity.

Despite that, 2.9 million people are overdue for reinforcementBesides 710 thousand who did not even complete the primary vaccination schedule.

There were still 8,983,910 people (78.3%) with the two doses of vaccines CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca or Janssen’s single dose. Also in this contingent are 23.5% of vaccinated children who received two doses.

The first dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was given in 9,634,252 people (84%). Among them, 552 thousand children between five and 11 years old, which correspond to 57.3% of this public.

