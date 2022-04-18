Health says Covid-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Sunday night (17), in a statement broadcast on national radio and TV, the closure of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) by Covid-19.

In practice, the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency brings a series of impacts in the face of the pandemic. The main one is the end of authorization for the emergency use of vaccines that have not yet received the definitive approval from Anvisa to be used in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Improvement of the epidemiological scenario

Queiroga stressed, however, that the decision does not mean that the pandemic is over, but that with 73% of the Brazilian population fully vaccinated, and another 71 million having already received the booster dose, it is understandable to take a step forward in easing the measures of containment of the pandemic.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of SUS assistance, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance”, said Queiroga in his statement.

This Sunday (17), Brazil had the lowest number of deaths recorded by Covid-19 since March 10, 2021. On both dates, the number of deaths stood at 22, however, just over two years ago, the scenario was an increase in the number of deaths due to the disease.

Certain fear of experts

There is, however, the fear that the end of Espin means the end of the requirement of proof of vaccination in some places, for example. The expectation is that a normative act will be edited to discipline in detail how the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency will end in the next few days.

Experts argue that even with the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance of Covid-19, it is important to maintain some care, as the pandemic is not over yet. Recommendations such as hand hygiene and the use of masks in closed places must be maintained.

Via: CNN Brazil

