How Candidate Marine Le Pen Changed Her Image To Embody A French Mother Who Loves Her Cats | World

Marine Le Pen, France’s presidential candidate for the Réunion Nationale party, won 23.15% of the votes in the first round on April 10 and will run against Emmanuel Macron, the current president, on the 24th.

Her performance was credited, in part, to a repositioning of the brand that she herself promoted to appear less radical: Le Pen began to talk more about banalities, like her cats, and began to insist more on the theme of the purchasing power of the French population.

One of his first engagements in the second round was to visit cereal producers to talk about rising prices and how to protect the purchasing power of the French population.

image detox

According to the AFP news agency, Le Pen has been “detoxifying” the image of her own party for a decade — after her defeat to Macron in 2017, she changed the name from the National Front to National Rally.

The last time she ran, Le Pen alluded to “Islamic totalitarianism” in France and said Macron intended to flood the country with immigrants.

In 2017, Le Pen voiced his intention to take France out of the European Union and abandon the euro as the country’s currency. According to AFP, she has avoided commenting on these issues.

This time she speaks more about inflation and cost of living.

The economic agenda and the signs that she is somehow trying to protect the French more and the fact that she campaigns closer, visiting small towns, boosted her in the end, according to expert Angélica Saraiva Szucko, a specialist in regional integration and the European Union at University of Brasilia, in an interview with RFI

In those elections there was another far-right candidate in France, Eric Zemmour, who came in fourth. Zemmour’s presence in the election made Le Pen appear more moderate, according to Cecile Alduy, an expert on France’s far-right who is linked to Sciences Po in Paris and Stanford University in the United States.

Neutral clothes and childhood memories

She has also switched to more neutral-toned clothes and talked about her personal life — including what it was like to live with her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, the far-right politician who founded the party she runs for, and about a bomb attack on his home in 1976.

The candidate said that she now lives with a childhood friend, Ingrid, and that she has been divorced twice and has three children. Le Pen also said that she is a cat breeder.

“I’m happy to be single and I don’t want to depend on men for anything,” she told celebrity magazine Closer.

French lawmaker Richard Ferrand, an ally of Macon, recently claimed that Le Pen is now trying to give people the idea that she is a 50-year-old housewife who loves cats.

Gilles Finchelstein, leader of a study center in Paris, the Jean-Jaures Foundation, says the image change is a reality. “Marine Le Pen, as a personality, has become more likable,” he said.

Political program has not changed

“Her program hasn’t changed on the fundamental issues of immigration and national identity, but she has chosen a different vocabulary to justify it,” says Alduy, the expert on France’s far right.

Image from 2017, when Marine Le Pen was a candidate for the second time — Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Among Le Pen’s proposals are ideas such as taking away some rights from Muslim residents (for example, banning them from wearing a headscarf in public) and from immigrants from outside Europe (which she wants to reduce).