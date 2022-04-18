Information on vaccination in Niterói; check out

Of April 18th to April 20ththe elderly from 80 years can attend the units to take the second booster dose against Covid-19. To receive the vaccine, an interval of four months from the third dose or first booster dose is required. According to the Municipal Health Department, Niterói will also have vaccination against Influenza for the elderly from 75 years and health professionals from 60 years. The elderly can take both vaccines on the same day, according to the secretary. (See vaccination locations below)

The secretariat announced that immunization against Covid-19 will be available in four polyclinics, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm. To receive the vaccine dose, the elderly person needs to present ID, CPF, proof of residence, proof of the first, second and third dose of the vaccine. The flu vaccine does not need proof of residency.

Vaccination sites for the fourth or second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for the elderly aged 80 and over and against influenza





