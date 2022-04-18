John Travolta wins license to fly the 737

John Travolta is a true aviation fan. The Hollywood star owns a collection of private planes and often flies them himself.

He’s such a fan of airplanes that the condo where his home is in the United States has an airstrip. And that could be the destination of a Boeing 737, Travolta’s new plane.

On March 20, he posted a video on his Instagram where he celebrated having received the license to fly the 737, as he already had for 707 and 747.

In the background of the video, there was a plane with registration N788LS, which is listed as property of Constellation Productions, a company owned by Travolta himself. See the post below:

The actor’s advice was sought by the UOL to confirm if he will be the main pilot of the plane or if the aircraft will be at the disposal of the company, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

As the other planes at the actor’s residence are also registered in his company’s name, this must be the likely destination of the newly acquired 737.

The airplane

The model purchased by Travolta’s company is a Boeing 737-300 manufactured in 1988. It has flown for British Airways, Maersk Air, Germania, Delta Air Lines and, lastly, belonged to Las Vegas Sands.

It was purchased in early April by Produções Constellation, according to information from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, a regulatory body similar to Brazil’s Anac – National Civil Aviation Agency).

The 737-300 is 33.4 meters long, 11.1 meters high and has a wingspan of 26.9 meters. The interior of the aircraft is customized, and there is still no information on how it should look to meet the demands of the actor and his family.

the artist’s residence

Actor John Travolta’s residence with his planes, in the United States Image: Playback/Google Maps

John Travolta is 68 years old, and has had a driver’s license since he was 22 years old. His passion for aviation is such that his house is located in the Jumbolair condominium in Florida (USA).

The residence has a private airstrip of about 2,286 meters in length that allows the taxiing of the aircraft towards the artist’s residence. There, he manages to park his aircraft next to the residence.

other planes

The actor owned a Boeing 707 with the registration number N707JT, registered in the United States. JT refers to his initials. The plane was converted for VIP transport in the 1970s, and also belonged to singer Frank Sinatra.

The actor named the aircraft the Jett Clipper Ella in honor of his first two children, and donated the plane in 2017 to the Historical Society for Aircraft Restoration. It was painted in the colors of the Australian company Qantas, a company for which Travolta serves as an ambassador.

Other planes belonging to Travolta are a Dassault Falcon 900 and a Falcon 2000, which he also pilots.