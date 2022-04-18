journalist’s aggressor will be transferred to Papuda

posted on 04/18/2022 05:52 / updated 04/18/2022 05:54



The Federal District Court of Justice converted the arrest of José Felipe Leite Tunholi, 19, suspected of stabbing journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo, last Thursday. Heard in a custody hearing yesterday morning, Tunholi will be transferred to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, indefinitely. The Civil Police did not disclose the date of the custody hearing of the 17-year-old also involved in the crime. The suspect remains in custody at the Integrated Assistance Center (NAI), linked to the Undersecretariat for Policies for Children and Adolescents.

Tunholi was identified about 20 hours after the crime. The other suspect in the attack, a 17-year-old teenager, was apprehended two hours earlier. Gabriel Luiz remains hospitalized at Hospital Brasília, in Lago Sul. Relatives reported that he spent the night “less agitated” and slept better. The 28-year-old journalist underwent four surgeries at Hospital de Base. Retired civil servant Wilton Luiz Araújo, Gabriel’s father, reported that there is still no forecast for his son’s discharge. “The condition is still serious, but little by little, he is improving and making a good recovery,” he said.

Also according to Wilton, Gabriel is stable, lucid and conscious and is even talking. Hospitalized since last Friday, the journalist is being fed through a tube, but underwent further tests yesterday morning to assess the release of liquid diet.

Gabriel Luiz was attacked by two individuals late on Thursday night, near the condominium where he lives, in the Southwest. There were 10 stab wounds, in the neck, abdomen and left leg. About 20 hours after the attempted robbery, the Civil Police identified and captured the two suspects responsible for the crime. According to the police, the journalist was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Death at the funk party

The teenager Lucas Guilherme, 15 years old, was killed with a knife in the neck, on Saturday night, during a clandestine funk dance, in Ceilândia, when he refused to hand over his cap and a silver chain to the aggressor. The event brought together hundreds of teenagers at Chácara Capricho, on Incra 9, when a trawler took place.

Pedro Henrique, the victim’s uncle, told the Correio that his nephew was a good kid, helpful, helped everyone and never got into a fight. “They killed Lucas in a cowardly way, in pure evil. I wanted to be there to protect him”, he lamented. According to him, the teenager had gone to the dance moments before the event.

A witness who requested anonymity said that suddenly there were simultaneous fights and the organizers decided to end the party and ordered everyone to leave. Then a man announced the trawler in the crowd.

In social networks, participants posted videos of the dance, with images of consumption of alcoholic beverages and drugs. Netizens question the lack of positioning of those responsible for the dance. “An unorganized event, with several minors taking drugs, the entry of weapons and the lack of security”, reported one of them. The report was unable to contact the organizers. The case is being investigated by the 24th Police Station of the West Sector.