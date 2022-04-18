Microsoft offers free Game Pass on PC for those who played Forza, Halo or Age of Empires 4

The offer guarantees three months of access to the service without having to pay anything for it.

PC gamers who enjoyed titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 or age of empires 4 until the 28th of February you can guarantee three months free Xbox Game Pass membership for the platform. For this, in addition to respecting the established date, it is necessary that the accounts used at no time have been part of the subscription system.

According to the company, the initiative is a way to show a form of appreciation for the players who supported their studios. While all of the games listed — which include the free-to-play portion of Halo Infinite — are in the subscription system, they can also be purchased from the game store. Xbox or not Steam.

To find out if you can take advantage of the offer — which only includes the PC Game Pass — simply access and log in to the official website of the service. It is worth noting that, although those who have a subscription to the service for consoles can enjoy the three months, the same does not apply to those who have already used Game Pass Ultimateeven if only to play on Xbox.

Subscription can continue after 3 months

Microsoft explains that, at the end of the three free months, the consumer will have their subscription automatically renewed, unless you turn off the recurring snakes function. Recently, both the company and names like Nintendo and Sony pledged to be more transparent in the way they handle their subscription renewals.

In January of this year, Microsoft revealed that there are already over 25 million active Game Pass subscriptions in its three formats. The system exists in variations for the consoles Xboxfor PRAÇA and in the version ultimatewhich brings together the previous options and still offers the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.



The main attraction of the service is to offer access to more than 100 games — including all titles of the Xbox Game Studios at its launch — at an affordable price. In addition to offering bonuses for subscribing to other services, such as Spotify it’s the Crunchy RollMicrosoft also studies bring other future enhancements to your offeringa, which should include a new family plan system.

